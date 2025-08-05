Mohammed Siraj bagged a five-wicket haul to help India beat England in the fifth and final Test at The Oval on Monday. Siraj returned figures of 5/104 in the second innings, and match figures of 9/190, as India registered their narrowest ever win in terms of runs (six) to level the five match series 2-2. With England needing 35 runs on the final day with four wickets in hand, Siraj claimed three of the last four wickets on Day 5, sparking a batting collapse.

This came after former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn had backed Siraj to bagged a five-for in the match. "Siraj to take a fifer in 5th Test," Steyn had posted on X last week.

After the match, Siraj reacted to Steyn's prediction for him, saying: "You asked. I delivered. Really appreciate coming from you."

In the first innings, Siraj fell one scalp shy and settled for a four-wicket haul. However, in his second outing, the stars aligned in favour of the 31-year-old.

He hammered the final nail in the coffin by rattling Gus Atkinson's timber to wrap up a five-for and a six-run victory for his side, returning with figures of 9/190.

India batter Virat Kohli, who has groomed Siraj into one of the finest modern-day Test bowlers, penned a heartfelt note for the 31-year-old and wrote on X, "Great win by team india. Resilience and determination from Siraj and Prasidh has given us this phenomenal victory. Special mention to Siraj who will put everything on the line for the team. Extremely happy for him." Siraj gave a subtle reply and wrote, "Thank you bhaiya for "Believe" ing in me."

Siraj redefined the concept of workload management, bowled his heart out across the five Tests and concluded the series as the leading wicket-taker. Siraj's determination and perseverance resonated in the 1113 deliveries he bowled in five Tests to scalp 23 wickets at 32.43.

(With ANI Inputs)