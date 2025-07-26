Following a mixed bag day at work during the third day of fourth Test at Manchester, Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel offered fitness updates on key pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, who had minor scares during the second session, which saw them walk off the field. Root's historic knock of 150 and a gutsy 77* by skipper Stokes kept India on backfoot, giving England a 186-run lead. India had their shares of troubles during the day, with Bumrah hobbling on the field. After bowling one new ball over, he had walked off the field and when he returned, he was seen hobbling.

Also, Siraj walked off the field towards the final overs of the day. However, both bowlers returned in the final session and took a wicket each.

Speaking about the bowling during the post-day presser, Morkel said that it was a much better day with the ball and the team "missed its lines" on day two.

"I thought the way the boys responded this morning, especially Siraj and Bumrah with the ball was good to see. And yeah, from there, you know, we tried our best with trying to create opportunities. We could look like it played better than the first couple of two days."

"So, you know, discipline and holding those lines were key, and that was something I think we missed earlier. And then coming back to the injuries, yeah, unfortunately, when we took the second new ball, Bumrah rolled his ankles going down the stairs, and then Siraj also, I think, rolled his foot in one of the footholds, but they seem to be okay," he added.

Speaking on the bowlers bowling way below their average speeds on day three and if fatigue was emerging as a factor behind it, Morkel said when the surfaces are flatter, bowlers use more energy on every ball, while hitting the deck and "getting that little bit of extra zip" from the wicket.

"I mean, to look at the workloads of the guys like Siraj and those sort of guys, they have had heavy workloads. Anshul, that is his first Test match so far, and it is important for us that we wanted to grow and develop a nice fast bowling unit. So not too much to judge on that. But yeah, I think it is also a heavier sort of outfield. But in terms of commitment and effort that the guys have put in, I do not think we can fault that," he added.

On inclusion of Anshul Kamboj, who delivered figures of 1/89 in 18 overs leaking runs at almost five an over, Morkel said that the team wanted a bowler which could bowl a "volume" of overs and "ask questions" with accuracy and tough outside off stump deliveries.

"And I think Anshul on a domestic level back home has done that. He had done really well on the India A Tour this year (to England, when he took four wickets in two matches and scored a fifty). And he was a guy whose name has been in the mix for a long time. And, you know, they gave him the opportunity for that," he added.

On Kamboj bowling in 120s for the most part, Morkel denied any fitness concerns, saying that he is fully fit.

"If you look, I wish I could give you that answer, because I would have told him then how to bowl quicker. But he arrived here, he bowled well in the nets, and then obviously we went with what I discussed earlier. Why speeds are so low? I mean, yeah, that is something that we are working on. But he was definitely quicker when you saw him in the India A. And some of the games back home, it was definitely higher pace," he added.

England started off their day at 225/2, with Ollie Pope (20*) and Joe Root (11*) unbeaten. The duo went on to have a century partnership, building on exploits of openers Ben Duckett (94 in 100 balls, with 13 fours) and Zak Crawley (84 in 113 balls, with 13 fours and a six), they took England to 332/2 at the first session end, with both having scored their fifties.

In the second session, while Washington Sundar (2/57) removed Ollie (71 in 128 balls, seven fours) and Harry Brook (3), skipper Stokes and Root thwarted any further resistance from India as Root completed his 38th Test ton and going past Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest Test run-getter. England ended second session at 433/4, with Stokes and Root unbeaten. Siraj and Bumrah faced fitness issues during the session, having walked off the field, with Bumrah contributing only one over with the new ball.

Stokes, while he completed his fifty during the final session went off the field due to trouble in his left leg. Root was removed by Jadeja for a brilliant 150 in 248, consisting of 14 fours. Bumrah and Siraj removed Jamie Smith (9) and Chris Woakes (4) quickly, reducing England to 528/7, but Stokes (77*) came back to bat and along with Liam Dawson (21*) kept any other possible disaster at bay. England ended the day at 544/7, leading by 186 runs.

Earlier, England opted to bowl first after winning the toss and India made 358 runs, with half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan (61 in 151 balls, with seven fours), Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 in 107 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and Rishabh Pant (54 in 75 balls, with three fours and two sixes) were major contributions for India. Stokes (5/72) struck tough blows on India, never really letting them settle with a massive partnership.

