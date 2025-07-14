After the much-talked-about incident on Day 4 of the Lord's Test, India pacer Mohammed Siraj has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee after a breach in the ICC Code of Conduct. Siraj was accused of 'crossing the line' in his celebration of the dismissal of England opener Ben Duckett, prompting the hosts' former skipper Alastair Cook to demand a hefty penalty against the pacer. The ICC paid heed to Cook's suggestion and announced a penalty, as well as a demerit point for the pacer on Monday.

The incident happened on the fourth day when Siraj produced a fiery opening spell to claim the scalps of Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope. After dismissing Duckett, the pacer celebrated close to the batter in his follow-through and made contact as the opener began his walk back to the Lord's long room.

Siraj was guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match".

In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to Siraj's disciplinary record, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking his tally to two demerit points.

THE AGGRESSION FROM DSP SIRAJ AFTER DISMISSING DUCKETT. pic.twitter.com/AehUlhE29t — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 13, 2025

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned.

"That's unacceptable, but who is to blame now? Whether Duckett walked right into him and knew exactly what he was doing. Then again, you shouldn't shout in someone's face like that. I wholeheartedly say that was wrong. There should be no physical contact. Yes, celebrate a wicket like you mean it. But you've got him out; you don't need to look him in the eye from three inches and shout in his face. So I expect there to be repercussions, and there should be repercussions. That is my opinion. I thought that crossed the line," Cook had said on the BBC Test Match Special, on Sunday.

The moment was one of several fiery moments in a Test match likely to go down to the wire on day five.

With IANS Inputs