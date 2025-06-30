Former England captain Michael Vaughan was full of praise for Duckett, the current star who set the stage on fire against India in the first Test, with a century in the second innings. Duckett scored 62 and 149 in the two innings as England beat India by 5 wickets. Duckett undoubtedly became the match-winner for England, and how now been hailed as the 'best all format player in the world' at present. While Vaughan and many others feel Duckett is the best batter across formats at the moment, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra isn't quite on board.

Chopra, sharing his verdict on Duckett, highlighted that the England batter is yet to deliver runs in India, South Africa and England.

"I agree, among the current players, who are playing all three formats, he stands out. If you look at his stats over the last two years, he has been quite outstanding in all three formats. But there is a caveat," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"He hasn't gone to Australia to play Test cricket. He has just played three innings in South Africa. His performance was quite limited in India," he added.

While Chopra didn't deny the quality of performances that Duckett has produced over the last two years, he feels Travis Head is a player who has done more than the Englishman.

"Maybe Pakistan is good, but in other places, his performances haven't been that great. It is not a straightforward, done-and-dusted story. He has been good in all formats in the last two years. You need to look at Travis Head, he has also had a smashing last couple of years," said Chopra.

"He has a knack for standing up in big matches. Look at the 2023 WTC final and the 2023 ODI World Cup final. If you do man-to-man marking, the stats of both are the same. In my opinion, Travis Head is ahead of him slightly," he added.

Among Indian players, Chopra also heaped praise of Yashasvi Jaiswal who has become a certain pick for India in all three formats.

"Somebody like Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has the capability of playing all three formats, hasn't played ODIs. He hasn't gotten much of a chance in T20Is," said Chopra.

"As he plays all three formats, he is one player who can challenge the hegemony. For 'Bazball', there is 'Jaisball'," he added.