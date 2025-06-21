India captain Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal both slammed centuries on an exciting opening day of Test cricket in Leeds, helping the visitors reach 359/3 at the close of play in the series-opener. Jaiswal (101) brought up his fifth Test hundred, before being dismissed right after Tea by England captain Ben Stokes. Gill, on the other hand, became the eighth Indian batter to score a century at Headingley, slamming an unbeaten 127 with the help of 16 fours and a solitary six.

During their 129-run stand, Jaiswal requested Gill to stop him from taking risky singles, suggesting that he often charges down in excitement. This came after Jaiswal tried to take a quick single off Chris Woakes, only for Gill to reject his call. Even though Jaiswal seemed a bit agitated by Gill's call, he eventually realised his mistake and urged his partner to keep making such calls in case he gets too excited.

"Mujhko bolte rehna. Meri adaat hai, aage jane ki (Please keep telling me 'no' for risky singles. I have a habit of charging down)," Jaiswal can be heard as saying in a viral video.

Gill, coming out to bat at No.4 for the first time, showed his attacking prowess to be not out on 127 off 175 balls, while Pant launched his typical enthralling shots to be unbeaten on 65 off 102 balls and even completed 3000 Test runs as India ended Day One at a commanding 359/3 in 85 overs.

Three of Jaiswal's five Test centuries have come against England, and one each against Australia and the West Indies.

Meanwhile, Gill also completed 2000 runs in test cricket, the batter took 60 innings to achieve this feat. Both Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli completed 2000 test runs in their first match as captain.

Gill is the 23rd player to score a century in a debut innings as captain and the fourth youngest among those behind Herbie Taylor, Alastair Cook, and Steven Smith.

Gill brought up his 100 in 140 deliveries in an innings peppered with 14 boundaries as he kept India steady.