India conceded a first-innings lead of 311 runs in the fourth Test against England in Manchester and then got off to a horrible start in batting. They lost two wickets for zero runs on the board as Chris Woakes breathed fire with the ball in the very first over of the visitors' second innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the first one to depart as he edged the ball to first slip. Sai Sudharsan, who came in next, fell for a first-ball duck. He tried to leave a good length ball outside off-stump from Woakes but ended up getting a bottom edge to second slip.

While reacting to the dismissals of the two players, legendary England pacer Stuart Broad said that they were 'mentally and physically tired'.

Notably, India were bowled out for 358 runs in the second session on Day 2. After that, it was England's dominant batting that stole limelight. The Three Lions went on to bat for almost five sessions and scored 669 runs while playing 157.1 overs. Broad felt that fielding for such a long time and then coming on to bat took a toll on Jaiswal and Sudharsan's fitness.

"Fresh legs, fresh bowlers. If you give your bowlers two nights' sleep in a Test match, they will come out and make the ball talk. It's an interesting one, Jaiswal, second ball, tried to cut one and missed, and he immediately shook his legs. You know what you do when you've got lactic acid in your legs, you've got to shake them out and get some feeling. That to me showed that mentally and physically, he was tired, and he was trying to switch himself on," Broad told JioHotstar at Lunch on Day 4.

"Sudharsan... it was complete mental and physical tiredness, which, in your second Test match, when you have fielded for over 160 overs, is completely understandable," he added.

Already trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, the Indian cricket team could not afford another defeat. England, on the other hand, need to win just one of the two remaining matches.