The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) broke silence on Joe Root's controversial dismissal during the second Test match against India at Edgbaston. Some fans as well as experts were of the opinion that Root's dismissal should be reversed as India pacer Akash Deep delivered a no-ball. They pointed out that although Root was clean bowled, the bowler's back-foot was touching the 'return crease' resulting in a no-ball. However, MCC said that the delivery was well within the rules. The third umpire noted that the back-foot was within the limits at the point of first contact and MCC called it the 'correct decision'.

“On Day four of India's Test against England last week, there were questions raised about the delivery from Akash Deep which bowled Joe Root, with some fans and commentators believing it to be a no ball," the MCC said in a statement.

“While Deep landed unusually wide on the crease, and some of his back foot appeared to touch the ground outside the return crease, the third umpire did not call a no ball. MCC is happy to clarify that this was a correct decision in Law."

“For a delivery to be fair in respect of the feet, in the delivery stride the bowler's back foot must land within and not touching the return crease appertaining to his/her stated mode of delivery. MCC has always defined the moment that the back foot lands as the first point of contact with the ground. As soon as there is any part of the foot touching the ground, that foot has landed, and it is the foot's position at that time which is to be considered for a back foot no ball," the statement added.

An unheralded Akash Deep, hailing from Bihar's Sasaram, owned the big stage like never before in the absence of an iconic Jasprit Bumrah as Shubman Gill's young India's broke 58-year-old 'Edgbaston Jinx' thrashing England by 336 runs to level the five-Test series 1-1.

The 28-year-old Akash Deep took a match-haul of 10 wickets, including his maiden five-for -- 6/99 in England second innings with the hosts getting all-out for 271 in pursuit of an improbable 608.

