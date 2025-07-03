Former England pace spearhead Stuart Broad was in awe of India Test captain Shubman Gill, who doesn't get too "ruffled" and exuded patience when his side was dwindling against the Three Lions' sturdy pace attack on the opening day of the second Test at Edgbaston on Wednesday. Gill flummoxed the spectators with a blend of caution and aggression. He kept the pressure off India's shoulders and maintained a healthy run flow with his robust batting technique. He slapped a half-volley down the ground to send the ball racing away for a four to bring up his fifty in style. Broad witnessed Gill's batting prowess and a rich vein of form, but he didn't hold back from praising the 25-year-old, who continues to prove himself as a captain a player would like to play for.

"It's been very patient from Shubman Gill so far, and he's got the look about him that he is here for the day. A very calm nature, he looks like the sort of captain you'd like to play for. Doesn't get too ruffled," Borad said on Sky Sports.

The 25-year-old didn't settle after hitting the 50-run mark. He continued to dictate the flow of the play with patience, which tantalised England's bowling attack bereft of experience. He swept part-time spinner Joe Root behind square to find the boundary rope for a four and then walloped the ball to close out a memorable hundred in Birmingham in 199 deliveries.

"Wonderful. Test match innings. Patient Test match innings from Shubman Gill. He's worked extremely hard for his second century as captain in his second successive Test. He's remained extremely calm throughout, and his team appreciate every single run he's carved out so far," Broad added.

Gill showed glimpses of his scorching form in the first innings of the series opener. He continued undeterred, piling up runs brick by brick and repaid the trust of the management by slamming his maiden Test century outside Asia in 140 balls, with 14 fours.