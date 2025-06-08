In his first red-ball outing in nearly five months, KL Rahul smashed a sublime century on Day 1 of the second unofficial Test between India A and England Lions. It was a statement knock from Rahul, with days left for the start of the all-important five-match Test series against England. With Rohit Sharma not part of the Test setup anymore, following his retirement last month, Rahul's composed 116 at the top might just cement his place as India's designated opener, alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, during the tour.

So far in his Test career, Rahul has been the crisis man for India, batting at different positions as per the demand of the team.

However, Rahul's childhood coach Samuel Jayraj revealed that his former student has been taking up challenges since his early playing days.

"If you ask me, as a coach, this isn't surprising. He was always ready. He was also a wicketkeeper. He would smartly rotate strike, taking singles on the fourth, fifth, or sixth ball, then face the next over. He follows instructions really well. If you noticed in the Champions Trophy, his role was very specific-and he executed it perfectly," Jayaraj told Times of India.

"In fact, despite having a very good ODI World Cup, he wasn't picked for the T20 World Cup. He didn't crib or get frustrated. Because he has seen these things as a kid. That's why he's so strong today both mentally and technically. And that's his biggest strength. He's matured a lot. He's been playing cricket at a high level for 10 years now. That experience shows. If you watch him now, he's a completely different player - much calmer, composed, and in control. For me, that calmness is what stands out the most," he added.

Jayaraj also feels the world will witness an improved version of Rahul in England, highlighting his mental strength and technique to thrive in red-ball cricket.

"I always tell him just one thing - enjoy and become. That's always been my message, my mantra, even my password, you could say. You have to enjoy what you do. You have to be happy. If you're not happy, your body simply won't respond the way you want it to," Jayaraj said.

"For me, form is temporary - but the skill and technique you develop stay with you forever. Honestly, when he was playing state and zonal matches in Mangalore and Bangalore, we coaches always had the red ball in mind. We didn't really think much about white-ball cricket back then. So the foundation he built - the technique and skill - was rooted in red-ball cricket," the coach added.

"In England, a more and more matured KL Rahul will be seen," a confident Jayaraj remarked.