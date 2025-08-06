The first session of Day 5 of the 5th Test at The Oval between India and England was arguably the most intense period of play of the entire series. Drama had been heightened with England needing 35 runs to win and India needing four wickets to pull off a sensational victory. However, India star KL Rahul appeared to be composed even amidst the tense situation. In fact, after one ball, Rahul even showcased his football skills to The Oval crowd.

During an over by Mohammed Siraj, Rahul, who was fielding at the slips, picked up the ball and juggled it multiple times with his feet, wowing the crowd and showcasing his nerves of steel even during pressure.

Watch: KL Rahul shows off football skills on Day 5

Rahul played a pivotal role during India's stunning comeback in The Oval test. Rahul was regularly involved in field changes and conversations with bowlers, and took the crucial catch to dismiss Ben Duckett during the final innings.

To add to that, Rahul also piled up 532 runs during the series at an average of over 53, finishing as India's second-highest run-scorer.

After India pulled off a sensational six-run win over England in the fifth Test at The Oval, senior opener KL Rahul said the victory means absolutely everything for the visitors, adding that it ranks right at the top in terms of their achievements in overseas Tests.

Needing to take the last four wickets for a win, India managed to bowl out England for 367 in a chase of 374 on a dramatic day five. Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj excelled again by taking five wickets and claimed the Player of the Match award.

"It means absolutely everything. I have played cricket for a while. We won the Champions Trophy. I have seen India lift the World Cup; nothing compares to lifting the World Cup. But so many doubts, so many questions about whether Test cricket will stay or not," Rahul told the official broadcaster at the end of the match on Monday.

"I think both the teams, with the way we have played the series, I guess, have answered the question. For us as a team that wasn't given a chance in the series, for us to fight back and fight every game and get a result of 2-2 - might seem like a draw."

"But for us and for the Indian Test cricket going into the future, this will rank right at the top, and this is where the change begins, and the team will win a lot more series outside of India. The whole team deserves it," said Rahul.

With IANS inputs