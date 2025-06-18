India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul grabbed everyone's attention after he hit a massive six during a challenge given to him by Red Bull, a renowned energy drink brand. Rahul is currently with Team India squad which will go up against England in the upcoming five-match Test series. The first Test starts from June 20 in Leeds and will mark India's new era in the longest format, under the captaincy of Shubman Gill. This is also the first series to be played since the retirements of skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli.

Ahead of the first Test, Rahul was given a challenge to hit a six while standing on a truck. In a video going viral on social media, Rahul was seen all geared up with helmet and pads but the most interesting part was that he was wearing Virat Kohli's gloves.

Rahul was asked to cover 500m with sixes in eight balls. He smashed some big shots but the most impressive one was a 110m maximum.

KL Rahul hit a 110M SIX while standing on a truck and wearing those legendary Virat Kohli gloves in the latest Red Bull challenge. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/NtxTCtDVWM — Atharv Shukla (@Atharb_) June 17, 2025

Earlier during an exclusive interview with NDTV, former BCCI selector Saba Karim backed Rahul to be perfect replacement of Virat Kohli at No.4.

Karim explained that the absence of Kohli presents a 'monumental' opportunity to Rahul. Rahul is currently one of the senior members of the side and can provide a 'dual role' to the team at No. 4.

"Well, in the absence of Kohli, Rahul's role is monumental. And I look at him, as a batter who can bat a number four. Many people have suggested different batting positions, but I feel that KL is ideal to replace or take over, the role of Virat Kohli at number four, because that number four, he can play a dual role of negotiating the early setback if that happens in the Indian side, and then he can carry the innings forward. He does have the right kind of technique. He has done well in England," he said.

"He has a temperament. And I think with the past season, season and a half, there is a lot of maturity that has come in. So I think that's the kind of responsibility with Indian team management."