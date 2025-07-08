India scripted history with a massive 336-run victory over England at Edgbaston in the second Test of the five-match series. Skipper Shubman Gill led from the front and propel Team India to their first win at the Edgbaston. Gill scored 269 runs in the first innings, followed by a brilliant 161 in the second as India set a whopping target of 608 for England. In return, the hosts could manage only 271 runs and lost the match by 336 runs. Apart from Gill, pacers Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep also gave fiery performances with the ball.

On Day 5 the second Test, England needed 536 runs to win but India bowlers did not give even a single opportunity to the hosts to dominate. However, when England were eight wickets down, spinner Ravindra Jadeja was denied the wicket of Brydon Carse as KL Rahul missed a catch.

The incident took place on the third delivery of the 57th over, when Jadeja's spin delivery left Carse bamboozled. The ball landed on a length outside the leg stump and found the thick edge of the bat before travelling to Rahul.

Rahul, who ws placed at the first slip, failed to grab the opportunity as Carse survived a close call. However, the replay then showed that Rahul was actually setting up the field at that time and was not ready for the ball.

Notably, Carse was later dismissed for 38 by Akash Deep, who then became the pacer's 10th wicket of the match. Jadeja also dismissed Josh Tongue for 2, his only wicket of the match.

Talking about the match, chasing a target of 608, England were all out for 271 as Akash Deep registered a brilliant six-wicket haul. This was India's first Test win at Edgbaston since the first time they played at this venue back in 1967.

India came into the Test match without their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah but skipper Gill led by example. The Indian batter slammed a double century and a century in the two innings to put India in control and a brilliant bowling display from Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj clinch the victory.