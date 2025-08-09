India pacer Akash Deep played a pivotal role in the team's success in the recently-concluded five-match Test series against England. The pacer took 13 wickets in three matches, which included one four-wicket haul and one fifer. Apart from his heroics with the ball, Akash stunned everyone with his brilliant maiden half-century in the second innings of the fifth Test at The Oval. Akash was sent as the nightwatchman on but he continued with his hitting and scored 66 before getting dismissed.

As the series has now ended, Akash achieved another memorable moment as he bought his "dream car". Taking to Instagram, the pacer shared the picture of him and his family posing with the new car.

"Dream delivered. Keys received. With the ones who matter most," the caption of the post read. As can be deciphered from the photo that he shared, the car is a black-coloured Toyota Fortuner, whose top model can cost over Rs 62 lakh (as per cardekho.com).

As soon as the post went viral, India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav also commented, "Bahut Bahut Badhaaiiii."

Akash played a memorable knock of 66 runs, laced with 12 fours and was involved in a 107-run third-wicket partnership with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. The duo not only rescued India's innings but also set the platform for the batters to come.

Praising Akash for his brilliant knock, former India batter Sanjay Bangar stated that pacer was not afraid of the short ball and took his chances.

“Akash Deep took his chances early on against Bethell in the very first over, but after that, he was very, very thoughtful. He played like a proper batsman; he is capable of batting, and he was the one who saved India from a follow-on in the Brisbane Test match. He showed a lot of heart and wasn't afraid of the short ball.

"He took his chances when the field was up, defended when the field was back, and ran really well between the wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal's contribution was also immense in that partnership, as he made sure Akash Deep stayed in the zone and helped him stitch that partnership together," Bangar said on JioHotstar.

(With IANS Inputs)