Veteran batter Karun Nair bailed the Indian team out after the top-order batters struggled to get going despite getting off to starts. Nair's unbeaten half-century on Day 1 of the 5th Test against England took the team's total to 204/6 in a rain-hit first day, with Washington Sundar giving him company (19 off 45) at the other end. Nair returned to the team after being dropped from the 4th Test at Manchester. But, the management gave the 33-year-old another opportunity at the Oval, this time in place of all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

After enduring failures in the first three matches, Nair's career was said to be on the brink. Another failure in the 5th Test might have been the end for him. But, former India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik feels Nair's career is 'well and truly back' now.

"Well played, Karun Nair. That's a high-quality fifty in real tough conditions. Karun Nair's career is well and truly back. If he hadn't played this Test, then the team management could well have looked beyond him," Karthik said on commentary.

Former India pacer Varun Aaron also felt the Oval Test might have bee Nair's last chance. But, he has grabbed it with both hands, especially on a tricky pitch that was offering a lot of help to the bowlers.

"This could have been his last chance, but he has capitalised. The pitch was doing a lot, but Karun Nair is standing tall. What stood out was Karun Nair's purposeful attempt to have soft hands to deliveries outside off stump," Aaron said on JioHostar after the day's play.

Nair, who played his first Test in eight years at Leeds, was finally able to convert a start and considering the conditions, his unbeaten fifty is worth its weight in gold. Nair completed his milestone with a couple off left-arm spinner Jacob Bethell in the final half hour of play.

A sublime cover drive off Tongue in the 38th over was among the seven fours that came from Nair's bat.

With PTI Inputs