Back in the Indian team after a long gap of eight years, batter Karun Nair on Saturday expressed his delight and said he was "awaiting this call" after amassing big runs in the 2024-25 domestic season. Having last played in 2017, Nair was dropped from the team soon after becoming the second triple centurion in Tests from India. "Grateful to get back, happy and proud and fortunate. Found out like all of you found out (about his selection). Was eagerly awaiting the call, got a lot of messages from close ones," Nair said after playing a pivotal role in Delhi Capitals' six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the IPL here.

In the Ranji Trophy, he plundered 863 runs in nine matches with four centuries, while in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he amassed 779 runs in just eight innings, including five centuries, performances that paved the way for his return to the Indian team.

"Really happy and proud. Have been batting well in the last 12-16 months. It's about keeping my processes the same and do the same things that have worked for me," Nair said.

The 33-year-old batter's performances were instrumental in Vidarbha winning the Ranji Trophy in the 2024-25 season.

Speaking about Saturday's victory which helped Delhi Capitals finish the season on a high note after failing to qualify for the play-offs, Nair said the result showed that they were a good team.

"Feels amazing, we truly deserve this. Haven't been at our best. But tonight shows we're a good team that had bad games," he said.

While young Sameer Rizvi won the Man-of-the-Match award for his maiden IPL fifty, Nair chipped in with an invaluable 44-run knock off 27 balls to keep DC in the game in the middle overs.

"I've been hitting the ball really well, came into the tournament with a lot of runs. Confidence was high. I was playing too many shots too early, coaches told me to take my time and then go big," Nair said.

