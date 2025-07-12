England's first innings centurion Joe Root has offered an interesting but permanent "solution" to teams asking for a change of ball when it doesn't do much in air or off the surface -- allow bowling captains three challenges in 80 overs just like it is there for Decision Review System, taking slow over-rates into consideration. On the second day, Indian team twice asked for change of ball prompting Root to come up with his version of solution. “I personally think that if you want to keep getting the ball changed, each team gets three challenges every 80 overs and that's it,” Root said after scoring 104, his 37th Test hundred.

“That would be a nice way of compromising - saying it's not all on the manufacturer, sometimes these things happen."

Over rate has been a big talking point in the series and the frequent for ball change is making matters worse. Bumrah said the hot weather should be taken into account before taking action on slow over rate.

However Root wasn't happy with so many stoppages of play because Indians were adamant for a ball change.

"But you can't just keep asking and slowing the game down at the same time. There is no need to make a big deal about,” said England's batting mainstay referring to India's repeated requests for ball change in the morning session.

Root also shared his joy over Jofra Archer's promising return to Test cricket.

“There was genuine joy in his face taking that wicket. He is X factor player and he has shown that. He is going to play a big part in the game,” Root added.