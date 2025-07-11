Jasprit Bumrah was at his best in the first session on Day 2 of the 3rd India vs England Test as he picked three wickets of Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes. He first dismissed Ben Stokes in the 86th over, then in the 88th over removed Root and Woakes. Bumrah bowled Stokes and Root while Woakes was caught behind. However, for Woakes' wicket, credit needs to be given to Dhruv Jurel, Shubman Gill. "Kuch laga kya (Did it hit anything)?" Gill asked after Woakes eged one to Jurel. Bumrah replied: "Pata nahi. Agar laga hai, toh bat hi hoga (Not sure, but if it did, it has to be the bat)." Gill, Jurel and other fielders' conviction, however, paid off as Woakes was deemed out through DRS.

Bumrah went on to complete his five-wicket haul.

A fine century from ever-consistent Joe Root and a counter-attacking eighth-wicket stand between wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse after three quick wickets helped England ease past 350-run mark at the end of the first session on day two of the third Test against India at Lord's. At the end of Lunch, England was 353/7, with Carse (33*) and Smith (51*). They have accumulated 82 runs for the eighth wicket so far.

England took to the field in the first session at 251/4, with Root (99*) and skipper Ben Stokes (39*) unbeaten.

On the first ball of the day with a boundary, Root continued his incredible run at Lord's, notching his ninth international ton at the venue and his 37th century in Test cricket, climbing to fifth spot among all-time Test centurions.

In the 86th over, Jasprit Bumrah produced the breakthrough for India, producing a brilliant nip-backer that crashed into Stokes' top of off-stump, removing him for 44 in 110 balls, with four boundaries. England was 260/5, ending an 88-run partnership between two of the most senior players in the group.

Jamie Smith was next up on the crease and immediately went after Mohammed Siraj with two cracking fours.

However, in the very next over, Bumrah once again came in clutch, castling Root for a 199-ball 104 consisting of 10 fours and then getting Chris Woakes caught behind by Dhruv Jurel for a golden duck. England was 271/7.

Smith continued his attacking brand of cricket, collecting boundaries against Siraj and Bumrah and playing some fine shots, displaying his class and power. The 300-run mark came up for England in 92.3 overs. Even Carse produced some handy boundaries.

