India registered a historic 2-2 draw in the recently-concluded five-match Test series against England. It was Shubman Gill's first stint as India's Test captain and he passed with the flying colours and emerged the highest run-scorer with 754 runs in his tally. Apart from him, it was pacer Mohammed Siraj, who took 23 wickets and played a pivotal role in India's win in the fifth Test at The Oval. Siraj registered a fifer in the second innings as India registered a six-run win in the fifth Test against England. India pacer Jasprit Bumrah missed the fifth and the second Test due to the workload management. Many fans trolled Bumrah for missing the final Test and some even called out that India won only those games, which the pacer did not play.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik lashed out at the trolls and mentioned how important Bumrah's presence is for Team India.

"You have to look at it from Jasprit Bumrah's point of view. I think that these kinds of wins, the way the series has panned out, the way the young team has fought will actually help him in his career. I believe Jasprit Bumrah will be very proud of this young bowling attack and knowing him, he is not someone who shies away from pressure, big matches," said Karthik on Cricbuzz.

"Boss, he is in the ground, as a captain, any big moment, you go to Jasprit Bumrah, you want a wicket, go to Jasprit Bumrah, you want a 5-an over in a T20 match, you go to Jasprit Bumrah. If you are bowling with a bad, old ball which is 25 overs old in a ODI and want a wicket, go to Jasprit Bumrah. That is the name he has earned and he rightly deserves to be called that," he added.

Karthik further stated that India's winning in Bumrah's absence is not the pacer's hand and he will be named alongside the great like Shane Warne, Dale Steyn after his retirement.

"Now this stat of when he doesn't play, India does not win. It's not his mistake. He is so impactful that others pale in comparison at times which is understandable. He is a world champion. When he finishes cricket, he will be spoken in the same parlance as a Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne, Dale Steyn," said Karthik.

"And I hope he will have a longer career knowing that I can pick and choose matches when I feel I am ready because there is no more pressure that I am the only one and at every match, I9 have to play. And at times, it's unfair. It's a body, he knows what he has gone through. 2 back injuries, one nasty ACL he had in 2014. It's not easy and sometimes I feel we have to cut him some slack as well."