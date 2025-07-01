As the Indian cricket team contemplates plans to rest Jasprit Bumrah from the second Test against England, various options are being mulled. The team management could replace Bumrah with a like-for-like pacer like Arshdeep Singh of Akash Deep, or bring in an additional spinner for the Edgbaston Test. However, England pacer Mark Wood has refused to buy Team India's plan, saying the tourists can't afford to rest Bumrah, their best pacer. Wood even feels Bumrah won't be rested for the third Test between the two teams at Lord's, the home of cricket.

"They cannot afford to go 2-0 down. So you want your best bowler," Wood said on Sky Sports podcast.

Some suggest that Bumrah could miss the Lord's Test as well but Wood doesn't believe a pacer of such class could decide to give the third Test a miss, considering the venue's rich legacy.

"There's no way he's saying, 'I'm not playing at Lord's.' I don't think so. I think he'll want to play both games," predicted Wood.

"Even if, let's just say, India win the next one and it's 1-1, I still think they'll want him to make the difference, to get them ahead. I think every overseas bowler wants to get on that board, and he'll be the same," the express pacer said, sharing his perspective.

Former England cricketer Michael Atherton feels the Lord's Test, which starts 3 days after the Edgbaston match concludes, will be high on Bumrah's wishlist. Hence, if Bumrah is to be rested before the Lord's encounter, the best option is the Edgbaston Test.

"They have got a decision to make over Bumrah, first of all, because every overseas player wants to play in a Lord's Test," said Atherton.

"In cricketing terms, he should certainly play at Edgbaston, and I'd think very carefully about Old Trafford, because that's the kind of ground where pace and reverse swing are really important. But as you say, every cricketer wants to play at Lord's and get on that honours board," he further said.

The England great also feels India should pick Kuldeep Yadav for the Edgbaston Test

"I do think they should play Kuldeep Yadav. I think had they had Kuldeep in their team, they would have won that game at Leeds."