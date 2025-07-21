Mohammed Siraj has answered the most important question leading up to the fourth India vs England Test in Manchester that starts on Wednesday - whether Jasprit Bumrah will play or not? The Indian cricket team is facing a major injury crisis. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is ruled out of the series due to a left knee injury. Arshdeep Singh has been ruled out of the fourth Test against England at Manchester. He sustained an impact injury to his left thumb while bowling in the nets at a training session in Beckenham. Even Akash Deep is being troubled by a groin injury, though he bowled in the nets on Monday.

In such a situation, all eyes were on Bumrah, who will play only three of the five Tests due to workload management. he has already played the first and third Tests, both of which India lost as they trail 1-2 with two matches to go. In the midst of this Siraj has confirmed that Bumrah will play the fourth Test. "Boom will play as far as I know," Siraj was quoted by news agency PTI.

"Akash Deep has a groin issue, he bowled today and now physios will see. Combination is changing but we need to bowl in good areas. Plan is simple - stick to good areas."

Team India has been struck by multiple injury issues ahead of the 4th Test against England in Manchester, with the likes of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Arshdeep Singh being ruled out. Reddy, an all-rounder, in fact, has been ruled out for the remaining two matches of the series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named only one replacement, adding Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj to the roster ahead of the Manchester encounter.

The 4th Test in Manchester is a must-win game for Team India, which is already trailing the 5-match series 1-2. There were doubts over Akash Deep's fitness too, but the BCCI has named him in the squad for the Manchester Test.

In its release, the BCCI said: "All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests owing to a left knee injury. Nitish will fly back home, and the team wishes him a speedy recovery.

"Arshdeep Singh has been ruled out of the fourth Test against England at Manchester. He sustained an impact injury to his left thumb while bowling in the nets at a training session in Beckenham. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress."

"The Men's Selection Committee has added Anshul Kamboj to the squad. Kamboj has joined the team in Manchester. The fourth Test will kickstart on July 23, 2025."