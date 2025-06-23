India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is expected to play only three of the five Tests in the series against England, due to the need to manage his workload. Arguably the finest pacer of his generation - Bumrah is currently ranked No. 1 in the ICC rankings for Test bowlers - Bumrah has been held back by injuries on many occasions. Even on Day 3, Bumrah was required to go off the field at one point, raising fears about a potential injury. However, Bumrah gave a fitness update after the end of play on Day 3.

"Feeling good. It is a little bit colder here than India. I am feeling fresh and good, so hopefully good things will follow," Bumrah said in an interaction with BBC, implying that his going off the field wasn't due to any major injury concern.

Bumrah has once again shown his quality in the first Test, being comfortably the pick of India's bowlers. After taking the first three wickets of the England batting on Day 2, Bumrah returned to scalp two quick wickets at the death and ensure that India gain a slender first innings lead of just 6 runs.

Bumrah ended with figures of 5/83, picking up the first five-wicket haul of the Test series.

At the age of 31, it is a necessity for Team India to ensure that Bumrah is able to play as much as possible without excess stress on his body.

Having taken his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests on Sunday, Bumrah also spoke about his secret recipe for success.

Asked if he feels bad when people write his epitaph after every big injury, Bumrah replied: "People had said in all these years (I will play only) eight months, some said 10 months but now I have played 10 years of international cricket, 12-13 years of IPL.

"Even now people say (after every injury), he will be finished, he is gone. Let them say, I will do my own work. Every four months these things will crop up, but as long as almighty wants, I will play.

"I prepare my best, and then will leave it on God as to how much more blessings he will bestow upon me. What people write is beyond my control and I can't advise people on what to write about me. My name in the headline gets viewership but I don't get bothered by that," Bumrah added.

With PTI inputs