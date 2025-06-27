Team India on Friday began their practice for the second Test match vs England at Edgbaston, Birmingham that will start on July 2. This was the first net session for Shubman Gill and co. ahead of the game in which India will aim to level the series. Interestingly, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who is set to miss the game, was a part of the team present there at the venue for training but he reportedly did not participate in any on-field activity.

While sharing the report of Bumrah missing out on the on-field training, Times of India, also claimed that Prasidh Krishna was also missing from action.

Jasprit Bumrah's possible absence from next week's second Test against England in Birmingham will rob India's bowling unit of control, not an ideal element to miss when the visitors are trying to go level at a ground where they have never won a red-ball match.

The passage between overs 65 and 82 of the first Test at Leeds, which England won by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, will offer further validation to that grim fact.

England were 286 for four when India's pace talisman ended that spell with overall figures of 19-3-57-0, and he was not summoned for another over.

Perhaps, skipper Shubman Gill wanted to preserve him for the second new ball which was due in 15 overs and it also aligned with India's workload management plan for their premier pacer.

England were still 85 runs away from a win and some tight overs, probably dotted with a couple of wickets, would have set the stage perfectly for Bumrah's return in the 80th over.

But by the time that mark arrived, England were 349 for five, rattling up 63 runs in 15 overs, in excess of four runs an over, and a mere 22 runs separating them from an incredible victory.

It was beyond even Bumrah to salvage the situation. Now, India might just have to make peace with the reality of not having the 31-year-old in their ranks at Edgbaston.

