Harry Brook missed out on a fine hundred in the first Test between India and England at Headingley, getting dismissed just one run short of the milestone, on 99. Brook was England's top run-scorer on Day 3, slamming 11 boundaries and two sixes in a flamboyant knock. Brook's innings included going after even the best in the business, not being afraid to drive Jasprit Bumrah for boundaries either, both against the old ball and the second new ball. Former England opener Nick Knight heaped praise on England's No. 5, who is also the No. 2-ranked batter in the ICC Test batting rankings.

"I liked that first over or two (of Day 3), when he danced down to Jasprit Bumrah and said look, 'you may be No. 1 bowler in the world, but I'm pretty good too. I am No. 2 in the world, so this is going to be a good contest. I am not going to sit back here'," Knight said.

Knight said that the very best of Harry Brook emerged on Day 3 of the first Test, and praised the way he batted, as per the situation of the contest.

"We are seeing the very best of Harry Brook. When we watched him and admired his skills over the years, we often wondered about the strike rate at which he scores in Test match cricket. The audacious shots that he plays, the general approach. I felt generally, this is the more refined version of Harry Brook. I like what I see, playing the game situation very well," Knight said during Lunch on Day 3.

"What I admired the most about Harry Brook is that he has read the game situation well and tried to develop partnerships. He has been pretty smart and astute," Knight added.

"When you talk about Bazball, there was a huge amount of it in that session (first session of Day 3), but the point that I am trying to make is that it's refining itself constantly. And I think they played the match situation well," Knight further stated.

Brook's 99 was ably supported by a quick 52-ball 40 by Jamie Smith, and handy cameos by Ben Stokes and lower order batters Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse.

However, Bumrah showed his class at the fag end of the England batting. Bumrah completed his five-