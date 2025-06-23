Pacer Jasprit Bumrah once again showed his true mettle as India successfully bowled out England for 465 on Day 3 of the first Test in Leeds. After getting bundled out for 471, India gave a brilliant performance with the ball too as they managed to take a lead by six runs before coming out to bat in their second innings. The main architect of India's dominating show was pacer Jasprit Bumrah as registered a five-wicket haul and helped his side bowl out the hosts for 465.

The 31-year-old pacer, who is widely known for his breathtaking spells, is also very injury-prone. During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, earlier this year, Bumrah suffered a back injury and was ruled out of three months.

Recently, former England skipper Nasser Hussain praised Bumrah and compared his wicket-taking skills to that of Australia's great Shane Warne. However, he also stated that the India pacer need to look after his body, in order to stay injury-free.

"Hopefully he stays injury free and we talk about him for years to come. There are two brilliant things to watch in cricket — a wrist spinner like Shane Warne bamboozling batters and a genuine fast bowler like Bumrah bamboozling batters," Hussain said on Sky Sports.

"He is absolute genius. That is the only word for him. You wouldn't want to replicate him, you wouldn't want to say to young boys and girls to go replicate this run-up or this action. He knows what he is doing, he has perfected an art and he is going to be a thorn in England's side — not for five Tests, maybe three. In those three Test matches he is going to take a shed load of wickets," he added.

A very entertaining day of Test cricket, mostly dominated by England, came to an end with India taking a 96-run lead following the final session of the first Test at Leeds on Sunday.

At the end of the day's play, which was cut short due to rain, India ended with at 90/2, with KL Rahul (47*) and skipper Shubman Gill (6*) unbeaten.

