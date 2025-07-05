England's wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith scripts history, as he slams the highest score (184*) by a wicketkeeper for the Three Lions in Test. He achieved this feat in his outing against India on Day 3 of the second test at Edgbaston on Friday. He surpassed former England wicketkeeper/batter Alec Stewart, who smashed 173 against New Zealand in 1997. Smith now has the highest Test score from No.7 or lower for England, surpassing KS Ranjitsinhji's 175 against Australia (SCG, 1897). He also brought up his century in just 80 balls, equalling the third-fastest Test hundred by an England batter, alongside Brook's effort against Pakistan in 2022.

His innings included 21 fours and four sixes. Smith, alongside Harry Brook, toppled multiple records by scripting a 303-run stand on the third day of the second Test against India.

There were many threes in the sizzling partnership between Brook and Smith, which left the spectators mesmerised. 'Bazball' reigned supreme as Brook and Smith's rescue act pulled England back from 84/5 to 387/6.

Brook and Smith's memorable exploits were the third 300-plus stand for the sixth wicket or lower for England in Tests after 399 between Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow (against South Africa, Cape Town, 2016) and 332 between Jonathan Trott and Stuart Broad (against Pakistan, Lord's, 2010).

Remarkably, it was also the third 300-plus partnership for England against India for any wicket after 350 between Ian Bell and Kevin Pietersen (The Oval, 2011) and 308 between Graham Gooch and Allan Lamb (Lord's, 1990).

Coming to the match, Mohammed Siraj grabbed six wickets as India bowled out England for 407 runs, taking a first-innings lead of 180 runs in the first innings of the second test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Akash Deep also helped India's cause with four wickets to his name.

Before the end of the day play India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal for 28. Rahul 28* and Karun Nair 7* stand tall on the crease as India finished Day 3 on 64/1, leading by 244.

