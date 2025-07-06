IPL 2025 Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Names Indian Player Who Inspires Him The Most
Vaibhav Suryavanshi made a sparkling 143 off just 78 balls to become the fastest and youngest batter to make a hundred in Youth ODIs during India U-19's fourth match against England on Saturday.
- Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 143 off 78 balls in India U-19s match against England at Worcester
- He became the fastest and youngest batter to score a hundred in Youth ODIs
- Suryavanshi said that he was inspired by India skipper Shubman Gill's twin tons against England in 2nd Test
Teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi said he was inspired to watch Shubman Gill carrying on nonchalantly after making a hundred, and wants to emulate the Indian Test skipper in future matches. Suryavanshi made a sparkling 143 off just 78 balls to become the fastest and youngest batter to make a hundred in Youth ODIs during India U-19's fourth match against England on Saturday at Worcester. "I got a lot of inspiration from him (Gill) because I saw the game. After making 100 and 200, he didn't leave the game and took the team ahead," Suryavanshi said in a video posted by BCCI on its 'X' account.
The 14-year-old was referring to Gill's twin centuries in the ongoing Birmingham Test where he made 269 and 161 to bury England in an avalanche of runs.
The India U-19 squad was at Edgbaston, watching Gill's construction of an epic double hundred.
"I will try to make 200 in the next match. Next time, I will try to play full fifty overs. The more I make runs, the better it will be for my team," Suryavanshi said.
"I will try to play the whole game in the next game. I will focus on that," he said.
Suryavanshi got out in the 28th over after milking 219 runs with fellow centurion Vihan Malhotra.
The left-hander said he could have batted for more overs had he shown some more caution.
"I could have batted a bit longer because I had a lot of time. After that (his dismissal), there were 20 overs left. So, I could have made it longer," Suryavanshi said.
"There was a shot (that he got out) that I couldn't give my 100%, that's why I couldn't do it," he said.
However, Suryavanshi said he was not aware of the records he created until he returned to the dressing room.
"I didn't know that I had created a record after making 100. Our team manager Ankit sir told me that I have created a record. Everyone congratulated me," he said.
"I am happy that I have done something good for the team. I will talk to my family and friends," he noted.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)