India's pacer spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is likely to sit out in the second Test against England, starting July 2 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. While India captain Shubman Gill did admit that Bumrah is available for selection, and that a final call will be taken depending on the conditions, lack of training in the lead up to the game could mean that the 31-year-old is gearing up for the third game at Lord's, which gets underway next Thursday at the 'Home of Cricket'.

Sources told NDTV that India, who trail 0-1 in the five-match series, could make as many as three changes in Birmingham.

Bengal pacer Akash Deep is most likely to replace Bumrah. The second change can be spin allrounder Washington Sundar coming in for Shardul Thakur.

The third change that can take place is No. 3 Sai Sudharshan or No. 6 Karun Nair giving way to Nitish Kumar Reddy. Reddy is a batting allrounder and can bowl a few overs of medium pace.

Several former players have batted for the selection of Kuldeep, which is unlikely to happen after Gill admitted that it is tough indeed to leave the wrist spinner on the bench.

"They are difficult calls for sure. If you are going with an extra spinner, the only thing that you have to see is how you manage him on day 1 if you are bowling. And ideally, if at all there is anything on these kinds of wickets, it is on day 1 in the first session or first couple of sessions.

"So, taking a call on that and seeing how you would manage your second spinner, especially on day 1, is the main call that you have to take on these kinds of wickets," said India's new number four.

India's Likely Playing XI For 2nd Test:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep.