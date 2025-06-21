According to AccuWeather, the morning is sunny and warm, with temperatures around 28-29 degree C and only a 25% chance of rain. However, conditions are set to change in the rest of the day. There are high chances of rain in the afternoon with the probability of precipitation at 86%. In total, there are 77% chances of rain in the second and third session of Day 2 of the first Test between India and England. A yellow warning has also been issued in Leeds.