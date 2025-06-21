India vs England 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates: India will resume their innings from 359/3 on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against England in Leeds. Currently, skipper Shubman Gill (127*) and Rishabh Pant (65*) are standing unbeaten at the crease. Earlier on Day 1, Ben Stokes dismissed centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal shortly after play resumed for the final session. India reached 92/2 at Lunch in Leeds, with Gill partnered by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is nearing a half-century. In the first session, Jaiswal and KL Rahul stitched a 91-run opening partnership. (Live Scorecard)
IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Rain threat looms large
According to AccuWeather, the morning is sunny and warm, with temperatures around 28-29 degree C and only a 25% chance of rain. However, conditions are set to change in the rest of the day. There are high chances of rain in the afternoon with the probability of precipitation at 86%. In total, there are 77% chances of rain in the second and third session of Day 2 of the first Test between India and England. A yellow warning has also been issued in Leeds.
IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Jaiswal breaks Don Bradman's record
Jaiswal, after his 101 in the 1st innings, now has a tally of 813 in 10 innings against England in Tests. His average is 90.33. He has now gone past Don Bradman for the highest Test average against England (minimum 500 runs). Bradman scored 5028 runs in 63 Test innings against England at an average of 89.78. Jaiswal thus is the first batter with an average of over 90 against England.
IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Dominating show from India batters
Shubman Gill (127*) and Jaiswal (101) shared a 129-run partnership for a determined third wicket alliance that carried India to 221 from a slightly wobbly 92 for two after KL Rahul (42) and debutant B Sai Sudharsan (0) were dismissed in quick succession. Rishabh Pant (65*) was keeping vigil with Gill at close.
IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2 Live: India dominated Day 1
Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill announced their readiness to carry India's batting into the post Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma era, striking marvellous hundreds to guide the visitors to a dominant 359 for three against a faltering England on the first day of the opening Test in Leeds on Friday.