Advertisement
Select Language
Dark / Light mode
Search
Eng vs Ind 20 Jun 25 to 04 Aug 25
Story ProgressBack to home

India vs England 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates: India will resume their innings from 359/3 on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against England in Leeds. Currently, skipper Shubman Gill (127*) and Rishabh Pant (65*) are standing unbeaten at the crease. Earlier on Day 1, Ben Stokes dismissed centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal shortly after play resumed for the final session. India reached 92/2 at Lunch in Leeds, with Gill partnered by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is nearing a half-century. In the first session, Jaiswal and KL Rahul stitched a 91-run opening partnership. (Live Scorecard)

IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates: India vs England, straight from Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds:

Jun 21, 2025 15:17 (IST)
Share

IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Rain threat looms large

According to AccuWeather, the morning is sunny and warm, with temperatures around 28-29 degree C and only a 25% chance of rain. However, conditions are set to change in the rest of the day. There are high chances of rain in the afternoon with the probability of precipitation at 86%. In total, there are 77% chances of rain in the second and third session of Day 2 of the first Test between India and England. A yellow warning has also been issued in Leeds. 

Jun 21, 2025 15:14 (IST)
Share

IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Jaiswal breaks Don Bradman's record

Jaiswal, after his 101 in the 1st innings, now has a tally of 813 in 10 innings against England in Tests. His average is 90.33. He has now gone past Don Bradman for the highest Test average against England (minimum 500 runs). Bradman scored 5028 runs in 63 Test innings against England at an average of 89.78. Jaiswal thus is the first batter with an average of over 90 against England.

Jun 21, 2025 15:08 (IST)
Share

IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Dominating show from India batters

Shubman Gill (127*) and Jaiswal (101) shared a 129-run partnership for a determined third wicket alliance that carried India to 221 from a slightly wobbly 92 for two after KL Rahul (42) and debutant B Sai Sudharsan (0) were dismissed in quick succession. Rishabh Pant (65*) was keeping vigil with Gill at close.

Jun 21, 2025 15:07 (IST)
Share

IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2 Live: India dominated Day 1

Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill announced their readiness to carry India's batting into the post Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma era, striking marvellous hundreds to guide the visitors to a dominant 359 for three against a faltering England on the first day of the opening Test in Leeds on Friday.

Jun 21, 2025 14:52 (IST)
Share

IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the ongoing first Test between India and England, straight from Headingley, Leeds. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

See New Posts
Topics mentioned in this article
India India Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Benjamin Andrew Stokes Ben Stokes Shubman Gill Shoaib Bashir Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Yashasvi Jaiswal Rahul Kannaur Lokesh KL Rahul Christopher Roger Woakes Chris Woakes England vs India, 2025 Live Score Live Cricket Score England vs India, 1st Test Live Blogs Cricket
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check IPL 2025 News, Schedule, Points Table and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.