India vs England Live Score: In a major blow to Team India, vice-captain and star wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been advised six weeks rest because of a toe fracture. On Day 1, Pant retired hurt and went for scans after copping a blow on his right foot while batting. According to a report in the Indian Express, Pant has been ruled out for the remainder  of the series, leaving  India with a man short for the remainder of the Manchester Test. Team India ended day one at 264/4, with Shardul Thakur (19*) and Ravindra Jadeja (16*). (Live Scorecard)

India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test Match Day 2, Straight from Old Trafford, Manchester

Jul 24, 2025 14:11 (IST)
India vs England LIVE: Pant ruled out!

Rishabh Pant has been ruled out for the remainder of the series, including the ongoing Test. Pant retired hurt at 37 and went for scans after copping a blow on his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep off England pacer Chris Woakes on Wednesday. As per various reports, He is ruled out for the next six weeks. Ishan Kishan will be called in as cover

Jul 24, 2025 14:10 (IST)
India vs England LIVE: Hello!

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the 4th Test between India and England from Manchester. India, who were 264/4 at stumps on Day 1, received a major blow ahead of the start of play on Day 2.

