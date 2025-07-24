India vs England Live Score: In a major blow to Team India, vice-captain and star wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been advised six weeks rest because of a toe fracture. On Day 1, Pant retired hurt and went for scans after copping a blow on his right foot while batting. According to a report in the Indian Express, Pant has been ruled out for the remainder of the series, leaving India with a man short for the remainder of the Manchester Test. Team India ended day one at 264/4, with Shardul Thakur (19*) and Ravindra Jadeja (16*). (Live Scorecard)

India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test Match Day 2, Straight from Old Trafford, Manchester