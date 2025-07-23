Advertisement
India vs England 4th Test Day 1, Live Updates: Rain is highly likely to play a spoilsport on Day 1 of the fourth Test between India and England. According to sources, it has been confirmed that Manchester is currently receiving heavy rain. With series on the line, an injury-hit Team India will take on England in the fourth Test of the five-match series in Manchester from Wednesday. Trailing 1-2 after a shocking defeat at Lord's, Shubman Gill and co are desperately aiming for a win, in order to remain alive in the series. With Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of the remaining Tests and Akash Deep also recovering from injury, it will be interesting to see what India's Playing XI will look like.  (Live Scorecard)

India vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Updates, straight from Manchester:

Jul 23, 2025 14:10 (IST)
4th Test Day 1 Live: Raining in Manchester

Jul 23, 2025 14:04 (IST)
4th Test Day 1 Live: Focus on weather

The rain clouds are looming large as the fourth Test between India and England in Manchester is highly likely to get affected by rain. The practice session on the eve of the match was also disturbed by the rain and the weather forecast has also predicted heavy showers during the match. 

Jul 23, 2025 13:55 (IST)
IND vs ENG, 4th Test Day 1 Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 1 of the fourth Test between India and England, straight from the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. Stay tuned for all the live updates.  

