India vs England 4th Test Day 1, Live Updates: Rain is highly likely to play a spoilsport on Day 1 of the fourth Test between India and England. According to sources, it has been confirmed that Manchester is currently receiving heavy rain. With series on the line, an injury-hit Team India will take on England in the fourth Test of the five-match series in Manchester from Wednesday. Trailing 1-2 after a shocking defeat at Lord's, Shubman Gill and co are desperately aiming for a win, in order to remain alive in the series. With Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of the remaining Tests and Akash Deep also recovering from injury, it will be interesting to see what India's Playing XI will look like. (Live Scorecard)

India vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Updates, straight from Manchester: