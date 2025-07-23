India vs England 4th Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal broke his bat while trying to defend a Chris Woakes delivery on the back foot on the fifth ball of the ninth over of India's innings. Jaiswal and KL Rahul have provided India a solid start after the side was invited to bat first against England in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. Both Rahul and Jaiswal have been in complete control as the hosts still search for first breakthrough. Trailing 1-2, this one is an important game for India, in order to remain alive in the series. (Live Scorecard)

