India vs England 4th Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal broke his bat while trying to defend a Chris Woakes delivery on the back foot on the fifth ball of the ninth over of India's innings. Jaiswal and KL Rahul have provided India a solid start after the side was invited to bat first against England in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. Both Rahul and Jaiswal have been in complete control as the hosts still search for first breakthrough. Trailing 1-2, this one is an important game for India, in order to remain alive in the series. (Live Scorecard)
Bat be like "mujhe kyun toda?" #ENGvIND 4th TEST, DAY 1 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/q80vIuwqIj— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 23, 2025
India vs England 4th Test Day 1 Live Updates -
India vs England Live: 50 up for India!
Yashasvi Jaiswal played a cut shot for a four on the fourth ball of the over and India crossed the 50-run mark with it. The ball went through the gap between the third slip and gully. This has been such a patient knock from Jaiswal so far. He is batting on 18 off 49 balls.
IND 52/0 (18)
India vs England Live: Have a look at how Jaiswal broke his bat -
India vs England Live: FOUR!
Short and wide from Brydon Carse and KL Rahul hit it away for a four through the point. There was a fielder but he failed to stop the ball that whizzed past through his left side for the boundary.IND 43/0 (15)
India vs England Live: End of first hour!
14 overs have been bowled in the first hour of play in this game. KL Rahul has been in complete control, while Yashasvi Jaiswal too has shown great resistance. Rahul is batting on 27 off 47 while Jaiswal has played 37 balls for 13 runs. This is a solid start for India.IND 42/0 (14)
India vs England Live: Loud shout for LBW!
That swung into Yashasvi Jaiswal from Chris Woakes. That came in really sharp. A loud shout for an LBW followed but umpire was unconvinced. England decided not to review it and it was a right call as replay showed that it got an inside edge before hitting the pad.
IND 33/0 (12.1)
India vs England Live: Four from Jaiswal!
Chris Woakes bowled a fuller delivery on the fifth ball of the over. Yashasvi Jaiswal drove it well through the left of the fielder at cover for a four. The ball is swinging a bit but both the Indian openers have done a good job so far.IND 31/0 (11)
India vs England Live: Jaiswal breaks his bat!
A short ball from Chris Woakes and Yashasvi Jaiswal has broken his bat while trying to defend it. The ball hit the bat on the upper part and the handle of the bat was broke. Jaiswal is now changing his bat.
IND 25/0 (8.5)
Jaiswal's Bat Breaks on Woakes' Delivery #INDvsENG #BCCI #chriswoakes #OldTrafford— CricInformer (@CricInformer) July 23, 2025
India vs England Live: What a ball!
Wow! That is a terrific delivery from Jofra Archer. He bowled the good length delivery outside off-stump. The ball rose brilliantly from the surface and swung far away from KL Rahul. England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith had to put a dive to his right to stop the ball.IND 25/0 (7.3)
India vs England Live: England keep it tight!
England pacers have been consistently bowling it on the off-stump and the imaginary fourth stump. Both KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal have done a nice job by leaving the deliveries outside off-stump really well.IND 18/0 (6)
India vs England Live: FOUR!
A short ball from Chris Woakes outside off-stump and Yashasvi Jaiswal has pulled it away for a four through the deep mid-wicket. It was a well-controlled shot from Jaiswal, unlike to the one he played in the second innings of the Lord's Test that led to his dismissal.IND 15/0 (4.1)
India vs England Live: FOUR!
A short ball from Chris Woakes and KL Rahul quickly transfered his body weight on the back foot and pulled it away for a four in front of square. A single follows. Five runs came off the over.
IND 10/0 (3)
Smart shot selection and sharp focus - Rahul's shot is pure class!— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 23, 2025
Will #KLRahul score big in the 1st innings? #ENGvIND 4th TEST, DAY 1 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar https://t.co/0VxBWU8ocO pic.twitter.com/Sh3M4hkBaP
India vs England Live: Good over!
That was a good first over from Jofra Archer. He bowled it tight to KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Just a bit of swing in the first two overs so far for England. Meanwhile, Rahul and Jaiswal are off to a careful start.
IND 5/0 (2)
India vs England Live: Edged and FOUR!
Yashasvi Jaiswal got an outside edge on the ball of Chris Woakes and that stayed low. The ball ran away for a four going through the gap in the slips. This was the second outside edge that Jaiswal got in the first over.IND 4/0 (1)
India vs England Live: Match begins!
Chris Woakes with the new ball in hand. Yashasvi Jaiswal is on strike. KL Rahul is at the other end. Here we go... Woakes begins with a good length ball outside off-stump. That was angled in and missed the outside edge of Jaiswal.
4th Test Day 1 Live: Brilliant stat
In 1990, Anil Kumble was the last Indian to make his Test debut in Manchester. coincidentally, both Anil Kumble & Anshul Kamboj have a 10-wicket haul in FC Cricket.
IND vs ENG, 4th Test Day 1 Live: England's Playing XI
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.
IND vs ENG, 4th Test Day 1 Live: India's Playing XI
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
4th Test Day 1 Live: Here's what Shubman Gill said at the toss
"I was actually confused. Good toss to lose. The way we've played in the last three Tests has been outstanding. Some crunch moments we've lost, but we've won more sessions than them. You need a bit of a break. All three Tests were intense. Looks like a good surface. Nice and hard. There's some forecast around for the four-five days. Three changes: Sai Sudharsan comes in place of Karun. Kamboj and Shardul are in as well for Akash Deep and Reddy who are injured," said Shubman Gill.
4th Test Day 1 Live: Here's what Ben Stokes said at the toss
"We're going to have a bowl. Decent overhead conditions for bowling. We've had a good break in between. Good chance for everyone to head back home and get the batteries recharged. Everyone left everything out on the field at Lord's. We've had three games go down to the final session, which says a lot about the quality of the teams. Typical Manchester wicket. Quite firm. Some grass. Dawson back in the team - long time since the last Test but he's gone well over the years," said Ben Stokes.
IND vs ENG, 4th Test Day 1 Live: Toss
England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the fourth Test at the Emirates Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.
4th Test Day 1 Live: Glimpse of the practice
A look at Team India's practice session ahead of toss at Old Trafford. #INDvENG #ENGvIND— CricketNDTV (@CricketNDTV) July 23, 2025
4th Test Day 1 Live: Visuals from Old Trafford
IND vs ENG, 4th Test Day 1 Live: Debut for Kamboj
With pacer Arshdeep Singh's injury, Anshul Kamboj was called-in a replacement in the squad. However, Akash Deep also suffered a groin injury and is all set to miss the fourth Test. This made the way even more clear for Kamboj, who earned his maiden Test cap for India. He receives the cap from former wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta.
4th Test Day 1 Live: Shardul in place of Reddy?
Shardul Thakur, who played the series-opener, would be the direct replacement for Nitish Reddy in the playing eleven but he doesn't provide the same batting quality. If selected, he would have to up his game with the ball too as Reddy had produced timely wickets in the third Test at Lord's.
4th Test Day 1 Live: Rain stopped
AAHHH, a good news for the fans coming from Manchester. According to our sources, the rain has currently stopped but the weather is still cloudy. There are still high chances of rain again but the toss is scheduled to take place at 3. Fingers crossed and let's pray to the rain gods.
IND vs ENG, 4th Test Day 1 Live: India's strong batting line-up
With Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar being the two spin bowling all-rounders, India had the cushion of batting till number eight but that may not be the case in Manchester, where the visitors are yet to win in nine attempts including four losses and five draws.
IND vs ENG, 4th Test Day 1 Live: India marred with injuries
Following the first Test in Leeds, India had found a settled line-up by fielding three all-rounders in the playing eleven including Nitish Reddy, who has now been ruled of the series due to a knee injury. Pacer Akash Deep was also ruled out on the eve of the Test due to a groin injury, and captain Shubman Gill said uncapped fast bowler Anshul Kamboj is on the verge of making his debut.
4th Test Day 1 Live: Raining in Manchester
4th Test Day 1 Live: Focus on weather
The rain clouds are looming large as the fourth Test between India and England in Manchester is highly likely to get affected by rain. The practice session on the eve of the match was also disturbed by the rain and the weather forecast has also predicted heavy showers during the match.
IND vs ENG, 4th Test Day 1 Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 1 of the fourth Test between India and England, straight from the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. Stay tuned for all the live updates.