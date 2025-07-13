Advertisement
India vs England, 3rd Test Day 4 Live Updates: England have their innings from 2/0 on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test against India at Lord's, London. Currently, Zak Crawley (2*) and Ben Duckett (0*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as England lead by two runs. Earlier on Day 3, India were bundled out for 387 runs, equal to what the Three Lions scored in their first innings. KL Rahul scored a century (100) while Rishabh Pant (74) and Ravindra Jadeja (72) played crucial knocks. For England, Chris Woakes was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 84, while Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes got two wickets apiece. (Live Scorecard)

India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Live Updates -

Jul 13, 2025 15:31 (IST)
IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 4 Live: We are underway

Play begins on Day 4. England (387 all out and 2/0) lead India (387 all out) by two runs. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett have resumed the proceedings for England. The duo need to form a solid partnership, in order to give an upper hand to England. Mohammed Siraj will be bowling the first over for India. 

Jul 13, 2025 15:18 (IST)
3rd Test Day 4 Live: Pitch report

"There's a bit of cloud cover but the forecast is for it to burn off. Sun has been beating down on this surface and there is a bit of rough. I would get the seamers bowling from the Nursery End. Think of Reddy getting Crawley out - seemed to bounce more. Bowl the seamers from the Nursery End and the spinners from the other end. Still a pretty flat pitch apart from that," said Nasser Hussain. 

Jul 13, 2025 15:13 (IST)
3rd Test Day 4 Live: Ravi Shastri's take on heated final over

Jul 13, 2025 15:06 (IST)
IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 4 Live: Update on Shoaib Bashir

"Following his left little finger injury, Shoaib Bashir continues to be monitored and is expected to bowl in the fourth innings of this Test. A decision on whether he will bat in the third innings will be made in due course. His involvement in the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford will be assessed at the end of the match," stated Cricbuzz about Shoaib Bashir. 

Jul 13, 2025 14:51 (IST)
IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 4 Live: Fiery Rahul-Pant

KL Rahul top-scored for the visitors with 100 off 177 balls to become only the second India batter to score more than one century at the hallowed venue, after Dilip Vengsarkar. Rishabh Pant contributed 74 off 112 balls before getting run out by Ben Stokes while going for an unnecessary single, ending a fourth-wicket partnership of 141 runs with Rahul at the stroke of lunch, while Jadeja chipped in with a 131-ball 72.

Jul 13, 2025 14:48 (IST)
3rd Test Day 4Live: England lead by 2 runs

England reached two for no loss at stumps after bowling out India for 387 in the visitors' first innings on a seesawing day three of the third Test at Lord's on Saturday. At the close of play, Zak Crawley was batting on 2, while Ben Duckett was yet to open his account. Earlier, opener KL Rahul's fluent century and useful fifties by Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja helped India match England's first-innings total.

Jul 13, 2025 14:30 (IST)
Lord's Test Day 4 Live: A Look At What Happened Before Stumps On Day 3

The commentators were questioning England's Bazball because of the approach adopted in the only over India bowled before stumps. Here's what transpired...

Jul 13, 2025 14:24 (IST)
India vs England 3rd Test, Day 4 Live: Gill vs Crawley 2.0 Loading?

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 4 of the third Test between India and England from the Lord's Test. The third day's play ended on a fiery note, prompting a clash between India captain Shubman Gill and England opener Zak Crawley. England only had to face one over from Jasprit Bumrah before stumps on Day 4. Will Crawly vs Gill 2.0 load as the match resumes today?

