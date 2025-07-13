India vs England, 3rd Test Day 4 Live Updates: England have their innings from 2/0 on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test against India at Lord's, London. Currently, Zak Crawley (2*) and Ben Duckett (0*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as England lead by two runs. Earlier on Day 3, India were bundled out for 387 runs, equal to what the Three Lions scored in their first innings. KL Rahul scored a century (100) while Rishabh Pant (74) and Ravindra Jadeja (72) played crucial knocks. For England, Chris Woakes was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 84, while Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes got two wickets apiece. (Live Scorecard)

