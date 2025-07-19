Story ProgressBack to home
India vs England 2nd Women's ODI Live Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Rain
India vs England 2nd Women's ODI Live Updates: The toss for the 2nd women's ODI has been delayed due to rain. Armed with multiple match-winners, India will look to continue their excellent build-up to the forthcoming World Cup when they face England in the potentially series-deciding second and penultimate women's ODI. India won the opener at Southampton by four wickets, and a victory at Lord's will give the visitors an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match rubber. This would extend their string of wins in the format in recent times, including the tri-series triumph involving Sri Lanka and South Africa in May. (Live Scorecard)
UPDATE - 3.50 pm IST (10.20 am GMT) - Well, it seems like the rain has picked up and it is now pouring down. The frustration keeps growing as the chances of the play starting anytime soon keep getting pushed back due to the inclement weather. But, it is what it is and we can only hope and wait for now. Stay tuned for further updates.
UPDATE - 3.25 pm IST (9.55 am GMT) - Right then, the start is now officially delayed as well and it sure looks to be a prolonged delay. It is not just about the rain stopping and the immaculate drainage at work, but with the sheer amount of rain, the outfield has become quite soft and soggy, which is always a risk in terms of fielding, and to dry that out, it will take some extra time.
TOSS UPDATE - It is 3 pm IST (9.30 am GMT) and it would have been TOSS time, but the toss has been officially delayed. The groundstaff are already working around the clock as the rain seems to be light and the drainage at Lord's is one of the very best but unless the rain stops completely and doesn't start again, at least until the mop-up work is done, there cannot be any cricketing action. Stick around for more updates.
There is some official news coming in from Lord's on social media and it seems like it is raining right now and conditions do look pretty bleak to begin with. They have also mentioned an official cut-off time for a 20-over-a-side contest which is 3.08 pm GMT (8.38 pm IST). That's far away, but for now, it looks like we are in for a delayed start. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
The pitch at Lord's is historically known to offer assistance to seam bowlers, especially with the new ball. This could play into the hands of both sides, especially England Women, who possess quality pacers capable of exploiting the conditions. India's spin attack, which has been consistently effective throughout the tour, will also be a key factor in restricting England's scoring. With the series on the line, fans can expect a fiercely contested encounter as England look to level the score and India aim to seal another historic series win on English soil. However, there is a threat of rain around in London, especially early on, but let's hope that we can get a game in. Stay tuned for the toss and team news.
England, on the other hand, will be desperate to bounce back and keep the series alive on their home turf. Their performance in the first ODI, where they posted a competitive 258/6, showcased flashes of brilliance, particularly through Sophia Dunkley's impressive 83 and Alice Davidson-Richards' half-century. However, their bowling attack will need to find a way to contain a confident Indian batting lineup that successfully chased down the target with Deepti Sharma leading the charge with an unbeaten 62.
Hello and welcome to one and all! The iconic Lord's Cricket Ground is set to host a crucial second One Day International between England Women and India Women. India arrive at the 'Home of Cricket' with significant momentum, having not only clinched the preceding T20I series 3-2 but also securing a hard-fought four-wicket victory in the first ODI at Southampton. This puts them in a commanding 1-0 lead in the three-match series, eyeing an unassailable advantage.
... MATCH DAY ...
From Southampton, the bandwagon will move north to the capital city of London for the second ODI between England and India at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Just like they did in the T20I series, India have taken the lead in the series, but with this being a three-game series, this is last chance saloon for England. Having opted to bat first, the hosts were rocked early and after a bit of recovery, were in a spot of bother, but fifties from Sophia Dunkley and Alice Davidson-Richards steered them to calmer waters and helped them get to 258. It did not prove to be enough, and even though India stumbled during the middle phase, Deepti Sharma led the way and, with Jemimah Rodrigues for company, took the visiting side home. It was the same old struggle against spin that has been England's Achilles heel for quite some time, and they will have to find a way to avoid being strangled again, as they are likely to be served a healthy diet of spin going forward. With the new ball, Kate Cross and Lauren Bell were inconsistent with their lines and lengths, though Lauren Filer impressed. In the spin department, Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean made an impact, but they did seem to miss a trick in Southampton not having a third specialist spin option in Linsey Smith. That said, given how pacers have had a major say in the past couple of Tests at Lord's, pacers could dominate the proceedings. Talking about the pacers, Kranti Gaud gave India a bright start by removing Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont, who had put together double-century stands in the first two ODIs against West Indies. The spin trio of Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana and Shree Charani did what was expected of them, keeping things tight through the middle overs. However, after an impressive fielding display across the T20I series, India were a bit sloppy in the field this time, putting down three catches, including crucial chances of Dunkley and Davidson-Richards. In the chase, it was a case of Indian batters getting starts but failing to convert them into substantial scores, and the visitors will be keen to improve on that front. India have now won their last five ODIs against England on English soil, and the last time they played at Lord's, the contest ended in dramatic fashion with Deepti Sharma running out Charlie Dean at the non-striker’s end while backing up. There was a bit of a needle in the series opener, with Pratika Rawal at the centre of it through avoidable shoulder contact, first with Filer while taking a single, and later with Ecclestone after her dismissal. So, expect the contest at Lord’s to have a bit of spice to it. Will India put the series to bed with another win? Or will it be England who take the series to a decider? We shall find out.