India vs England 2nd Women's ODI Live Updates: The toss for the 2nd women's ODI has been delayed due to rain. Armed with multiple match-winners, India will look to continue their excellent build-up to the forthcoming World Cup when they face England in the potentially series-deciding second and penultimate women's ODI. India won the opener at Southampton by four wickets, and a victory at Lord's will give the visitors an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match rubber. This would extend their string of wins in the format in recent times, including the tri-series triumph involving Sri Lanka and South Africa in May. (Live Scorecard)