India Squad Announcement for England, LIVE Updates: The much-awaited Team India squad announcement for the five-match Test series against England in England is set to be announced on May 23. A number of big changes are expected, headlined by the appointment of a new Test captain, following the retirement of Rohit Sharma. Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant are the premier candidates for captaincy. Virat Kohli's Test retirement has also opened the spot for new batters to enter the playing XI, with candidates like B Sai Sudharsan, Sarfaraz Khan and Shreyas Iyer. A big race is also expected among the fast bowlers, with the likes of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana competing to enter the squad. The Test series against England kickstarts on June 20.

Here are the LIVE Updates for India vs England Test series, Squad Announcement, 2025:

May 22, 2025 10:58 (IST)
India Squad Announcement Live: Top captaincy contenders

After Rohit Sharma's sudden retirement, the selectors have to find a new captain for the Indian Test team. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was Rohit's deputy in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is one of the strongest contenders for the position. Apart from him, young batter Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant are also in the race. 

May 22, 2025 10:53 (IST)
India Squad Announcement Live: Rohit-Kohli's retirement

The entire nation was left in shock after India skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli announced their retirement from Test cricket. Their sudden retirements put the selection committee in jeopardy as they now have to look for a new captain and also a batter in the middle to replace Kohli. 

May 22, 2025 10:37 (IST)
India Squad Announcement Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the squad announcement of India's upcoming five-match Test series against England. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

