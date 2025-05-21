India Squad Announcement for England, LIVE Updates: The much-awaited Team India squad announcement for the five-match Test series against England in England is set to be announced on May 23. A number of big changes are expected, headlined by the appointment of a new Test captain, following the retirement of Rohit Sharma. Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant are the premier candidates for captaincy. Virat Kohli's Test retirement has also opened the spot for new batters to enter the playing XI, with candidates like B Sai Sudharsan, Sarfaraz Khan and Shreyas Iyer. A big race is also expected among the fast bowlers, with the likes of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana competing to enter the squad. The Test series against England kickstarts on June 20.
Here are the LIVE Updates for India vs England Test series, Squad Announcement, 2025: