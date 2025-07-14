All-rounder Washington Sundar feels the presence of “solid” batters in the dressing room will allow India to chase 193 against England on a tricky day five pitch at Lord's. It was Washington's four-wicket haul that enabled India to bowl out England for 192 on day four. In response, India stumbled to 58 for four with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Karun Nair and night watchman Akash Deep returning to the hut. “We want so many things the way we expect it to be, but yes, we'll take it any day. We'll really come out positive tomorrow. We've got some solid batsmen in the dressing room. It's exciting in every way, you know, winning a Test in Lord's is going to be amazing. So, I think we're sitting pretty,” said Washington in the post-day press interaction.

Chosen ahead of Kuldeep Yadav for his all-round abilities, Washington vindicated his selection with timely strikes to dent the opposition.

“Definitely, one of the best days with the ball for me, especially outside of India. But yes, definitely had some solid plans coming into this Test match and really wanted to execute them both in first and second innings.

“There are different roles thrown at me in different passages of play. I would say that's where Test cricket gets a lot more exciting because you've got to be a slightly different cricketer at least with your mindset on day five compared to on day one,” said Washington who enjoyed getting through the stumps of in-form Jamie Smith.

Is he visualising a win on Monday? “A win as a team at Lord's would be very, very special for us. It would be amazing. I am sure for you guys as well.

“It's going to be exciting tomorrow. I mean, especially the last 15-20 minutes was quite interesting today,” he said referring to the increased intensity of players towards close of play.

“I would say the aggression is always inside of us in both dressing rooms. It's just that there was an incident that happened and it sort of came out as well last evening (Day 3). And it did come out quite a bit today as well.

“It definitely does (fuel energy) I mean, it's a sport and everyone is quite aggressive and quite intense in their own ways. I mean, no matter the sport, if you're an athlete, it's a common factor, I'd say.”

We wanted 250-plus

England batting coach Marcus Trescothick said the team was aiming to set a target in excess of 250.

“We always wanted 250-plus. In the first innings, it was hard to judge what a decent score would be. We have something to push on for tomorrow. Bashir is fit to bowl. He can come on when he is needed,” said the former opener referring to the off-spinner's finger injury on his non-bowling hand.

England were egged on by a sellout crowd in the last 30 minutes of play and that helped the players on field, said the batting coach.

“If I knew who would win tomorrow I would relax a little bit. Both teams are desperate to win. Amazing four days of cricket. The last half hour was amazing. The crowd was behind the team and we love that sort of situation.

“Buzz around the ground gave the boys hope that they needed. A lot will revolve around the first hour of play tomorrow,” reckoned Trescothick.

The India batters will need to be wary of the wobbled seam deliveries going by what has transpired on the first four days.

“What we have seen is variation in bounce for quick bowlers. Wobble seam ball, the talk of the town are dangerous deliveries here.

“Hopefully it will seam everywhere and we get six wickets in the first session,” Trecothick said on a lighter note.

