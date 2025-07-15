Where did India lost the third Test against England at Lord's? A day after the pulsating cricket match that saw sledging from both sides, some terrific fight and Ravindra Jadeja's epic rearguard, it's time to find answer to that question. India had their moments, but they were given big jolts, sometimes due to lapse in concentration and sometimes due to the brilliance of the England bowlers and fielders. Jos Buttler, England star, said Washington Sundar's statement on Day 4 that India would win the match in the first session could have triggered England. Coincidentally, Sundar and Buttler play for the same IPL team - Gujarat Titans.

"Definitely India winning, probably just after lunch,” Washington had told Sky Sports. "We are sitting pretty and we will come out positive. We have some solid batters in the dressing room."

Buttler said that interview would have fired up England.

"Has he actually said that? Washington Sundar's interview where he says about, you know, 'when India win tomorrow, when we go 2-1 up'. And I thought, I wonder if he's just sort of, you know, got his words out wrong, you know, hopefully we'll win. But it was the proper, you know, incredible confidence. Yeah, we're going to win. And it's always one of those moments where you're like, you don't miss a thing, do you, in this day and age? Someone will have heard about that in the dressing room. It's almost like instead of anyone having to say anything this morning for England you could have just played that interview and that would have got people so fired up,” Buttler said on 'For The Love Of Cricket' podcast.

"There's a little clip of when Washington came out to bat and McCullum over the balcony sort of you know telling everyone to raise it, it's the guy who's been chirping.

“You set yourself up, don't you? It's horrible. But you're like, no, everyone's all over me. I could have just come out here and tried to, you know, have a good game and try my best. But now everyone knows that what I've said in the media last night, and this is going to be, everyone's after me. Even McCullum, who's possibly the only time he didn't have his feet up. He's came forward to say, come on. Let's ramp it up for this guy.”

India lost the match by 22 runs despite some brilliant resistance from the lower order. England lead the five-match series 2-1 with the fourth Test beginning on July 23.