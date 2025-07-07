India captain Shubman Gill was forced to return to his position at slips after veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja seemingly refused to follow his advice. In a viral video, Gill was heard telling Jadeja to reposition the long-on fielder, hoping that this might entice England captain Ben Stokes to target that region. However, Jadeja declined the request from Gill, who had no option but to walk back to his position. The incident took place during the 70-run stand between Stokes and Jamie Smith on Day 5.

"Jaddu bhai, usko bhi upar lelo yaar. Maarne do ek aage badhke (Jadeja, bring him up too. Let him try hitting one by stepping out)," said Gill.

Jadeja replied, saying: "Usko udhar kuch kaam nahi hai. Atleast jaaye toh pakadne wala bhi toh hona chaiye niche. Khada toh udhar bhi kardo, but pakadne wala toh chahiye (He's of no use over there. At least if the ball goes that way, someone should be there to catch it. You can place him there, sure, but there should be someone ready to catch)."

India, who were chasing history on Day 5, registered their first win a Test at Edgbaston.

The emphatic nature of the win drew widespread acclaim, particularly for skipper Shubman Gill, who scored 269 and 161 in the two innings to lead from the front, and Akash Deep, whose 10-wicket match haul was instrumental in dismantling England's batting.

Gill praised pacers Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj for stepping up in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

"I'm very happy we won the match. No matter how many runs you score, if the team doesn't win, it doesn't feel like you've achieved anything. It's my first win as a Test captain, and we've done it at a ground where India had never won before - that makes it even more special. Motivation is always there, whether you win or lose. After losing the first Test, we weren't panicking. We've come back from 0-1 before," Gill told JioHotstar.

"We knew if we consistently posted 400-450 runs, our bowlers would bring us back into the match. There were questions - could we take 20 wickets, could we score big runs? But we knew we were close in the last match too. Had we held on to half the chances, the result could have been different. I'm especially proud of our pacers. When your fast bowlers take 16-17 wickets, it makes the job much easier for the captain. Bumrah didn't play this match, but India has depth. The bowlers showed they're among the best in the country and can take 20 wickets in any conditions."