India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy got embroiled in a legal trouble. The all-rounder, who was a part of India's squad for the five-match Test series against England, got injured after the third match and has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests. After returning to India, Reddy landed in a pit of controversy as his former agent filed a petition against him, asking him to clear his dues of Rs 5 crore. Reddy was managed by the player agency, Square The One, and they have dragged the matter to the court.

According to some sources of India Today, Reddy opted for a new manager during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia, ending his four-year relationship with Square The One. However, the agency has now accused him for not clearing the dues.

A petition under Section 11(6) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act has been filed by Square The One Private Limited, accusing the Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder of breaching the management agreement and non-payment of dues.

The Delhi High Court is likely to hear the case on Monday, July 28.

The report further stated that the agency managed Reddy since 2021 and even arranged many commercials and brand endorsements for him during their four-year association.

"Ninety percent of such disputes do not reach court and are resolved privately. But in this case, Nitish refused to pay any money and claimed he had secured the deals himself," a source told India Today on the condition of anonymity.

Talking about Reddy, the all-rounder suffered a knee injury after the third Test against England and was ruled out of the remaining two matches. India, already trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, suffered several injury blows ahead of the fourth Test as Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep were also ruled out of the match.

Anshul Kamboj was roped in as a replacement of Arshdeep Singh in the fourth Test in Manchester as India also included Sai Sudharshan in the Playing XI, replacing Karun Nair.