India captain Shubman Gill truly had a phenomenal tour of England that saw him score 754 runs, breaking many records in the process. Not just with the bat, Gill also showed his qualities as a captain, leading Team India to two memorable triumphs against England in the 2-2 drawn series. However, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja feels there was one player who was more consistent that Shubman Gill on the tour. His name is Ravindra Jadeja.

It is quite difficult for spinners to operate in England, especially considering the nature of pitches that are being created in that part of the world these days. While Jadeja wasn't as effective with the ball as he is in subcontinent conditions, he managed to score 516 runs with the bat, some of which came in dire situations.

"Is anything required to be said? The man has shown you what he can do. I think outstanding. Shubman Gill has scored 754 runs, and you are saying that he has reached close to the best. He (Ravindra Jadeja) has scored nearly 550 runs," Ajay said on Sony Sports.

Despite the surface aiding pace bowlers and batters the most, Jadeja still picked 7 wickets on the tour, the second highest for any spinner in the series. Ajay Jadeja, hence, feels, Ravindra was more consistent than Gill, who has drawn plenty of plaudits for some of his knocks in the 5-match series.

"He has been more consistent than even Shubman Gill. He had four innings that didn't end, because the batting ended from the other end. In the entire series, there were only two innings where he got out early," he added.

"If we try to remember his moments, it started with Lord's, where you couldn't win for sure, but he and (Mohammed) Siraj fought there. A change was seen there. The fortitude started from there. Then he kept standing in the next match and drew the match. Then he scored runs in this match (last Test) as well," he further said.