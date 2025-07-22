Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has urged the selectors to persist with veteran batter Karun Nair, who is likely to be dropped for the fourth Test against England, starting Wednesday in Manchester. Karun's low returns with the bat in the three matches so far have prompted calls for his exclusion as India face a must-win situation in the Old Trafford Test. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan has warned the selectors against dropping Karun, saying that he needs to be give more time, having recently made his comeback to the Test side.

"It's right that Karun hasn't scored runs but if you've given him chances, then persist with him (now). He may have not scored runs as per expectations but he's a good cricketer. I think every player deserves a fair chance. Shubman Gill, KL Rahul - they all (were given chances) deserved. The benchmark should be the same for everyone. If others are getting 5-6 chances, then what crime have Karun Nair or Sai Sudharsan committed (to have not gotten more chances)?" said Harbhajan.

The runs that flew briskly from Karun's bat in the domestic circuit have dried up in England. After a swashbuckling 204 for India A in the first unofficial Test against England Lions, he raised the expectations around him to new heights.

However, a couple of weeks later, Karun's bat resorting to silence hasn't helped his cause since his return to the Test fold after an eight-year exile. In three Tests, he has mustered up 131 runs at 21.83, while his compatriots have made the art of scoring a piece of cake.

In the same video, Harbhajan vouched for the selection of both Kuldeep Yadav and Sai Sudharsan (only if they drop Karun) in Manchester.

"Bring in Kuldeep Yadav. You don't need a deep batting line-up here. You've Washington Sundar, Jaddu is your backbone. He has batted really well throughout the series. I don't think one chance for Sai Sudharsan was justified to prove his talent. He's a talented player and will come good but if you are persisting with Karun, they play him (in Manchester)," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)