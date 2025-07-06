The timing of India's declaration in their second innings during the second Test against England has been questioned by many former cricketers and experts. Having already taken a massive lead, the Shubman Gill-led side played around an hour in the third session on Day 4 before declaring the innings with a lead of 607 runs. India were left with around three sessions and one hour to try and bowl out England and win the game. Given there were predictions of rain on the fifth and final day that actually happened, the idea of India taking long time to declare their innings was criticised. May felt that India were "late" in making the call.

Former England player Ian Ward felt that India were trying to play on England's ego as the Three Lions captain Ben Stokes had earlier made the intensions of the team very clear.

Ahead of the second game too, Stokes had said: "We're confident in our abilities to be able to go out and chase when we have to bat in the fourth innings." The statement from the skipper had come after England chased down a target of 371 runs in the first Test in Leeds.

Ian Ward, on Sky Sports, said, "We always hear England and Ben Stokes say 'we'll try to chase anything to win'. India are just playing on that here, that's the only reason I can think of as to why they've declared so late. They're playing on England's ego, confidence, mantra, whatever you want to call it."

Another former England player Mark Butcher, who played 71 Tests for the side, said that the timing of India's declaration was "a bit baffling". He, however, added that the if was the fear of Stokes and Co. that saw India taking their time and setting a mammoth target for England before declaring.

"It is a legacy, a tribute, to the fear Stokes and England put into teams when setting fourth-innings targets. India want to make sure England are completely and utterly out of it and then you ask a team reticent to draw games whether they can do it. India could have given themselves more time to win the game by scoring faster," said Butcher.

"Whether that turns out to be the right thing to do, we will find out tomorrow, but for now it is a little bit baffling," he added.