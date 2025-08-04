It's the final day of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Who would have thought when the contest began in June that the series wont be decided till the final day of the fifth Test? As things stand, England need 35 runs to win while India needs 4 wickets (provided Chris Woakes bats). Former India star Ravichandran Ashwin was ecstatic with the way the series has panned out. “What a finish! In every match, teams have committed basic errors due to in experience. Today also, England have no right to be in this situation," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

However, Ashwin felt India failed on one front.

"India have failed in one place. On this pitch, this is a big score (target of 374). India find themselves in this hole because, pressure-building bowling is a lost art. Barring Australia, every team is struggling on that front. It's called defensive pressure building. In the T20 era where the motto is to go for wickets, how to build rhythm to get those wickets is key," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

He went to say that Gill will mature as a captain in coming time.

"Coming back to the topic of spinners not being used, I have felt in this series that there has been a lack of game awareness and in many ways, our tactical acumen both on and off the field. This is the main reason why England are ahead in this series and India are behind. We haven't been the sharpest,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat'.

“I feel Shubman Gill will get really better as the captain. He will learn. But sometimes if you feel that you can play spin really well, you will not bring spinners into the attack, and when you miss the moment to bring the spinners in these conditions, then the spinner becomes a really defensive option,” he added.

He added such much mistakes should be avoided.

“When Harry Brook started taking it on, after 20 runs, you could have brought on the spinner to choke the run flows. From the other end, a pacer could have bowled. With all this in mind, Washington Sundar could have been brought earlier into the attack,” said Ashwin.

“Making these mistakes is a huge gap. We don't know whether the message is going from outside to the middle. We don't know the dressing room talks. But in today's day and age, these mistakes can definitely be avoided,” he added.