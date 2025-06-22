The Indian team and the England players gave a special tribute to former Gloucestershire pacer David 'Syd' Lawrence, who died on Sunday at the age of 61 after battling Motor Neurone Disease (MND). Ahead of the start of play on Day 3 of the ongoing 1st Test in Leeds, the players celebrated the career of Lawrence amid loud applause from the crowd at Headingley. After making his international debut in 1988, Lawrence played five Tests between 1988 and 1992, taking 18 wickets, including a famous five-wicket-haul against the West Indies at The Oval in 1991 - in the same innings he dismissed the great Viv Richards.

His international career was tragically cut short in 1992 by a horrific knee injury sustained during a Test match in Wellington, New Zealand. In 2023, He was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, a life-shortening neurological disorder which causes muscle weakness that gets worse over a few months or years.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dave Lawrence MBE following his brave battle with Motor Neurone Disease. 'Syd' was an inspirational figure on and off the cricket field and no more so than to his family who were with him when he passed," a statement from Lawrence family shared by Gloucestershire read.

Born on January 28, 1964, Lawrence made his first-class debut in 1981 for Gloucestershire at just 17. He played 170 first-class matches for Gloucestershire, taking 477 wickets at 31.27, including a best of 7 for 47 against Warwickshire. Over a 16-year career, he became a club icon for his fearless fast bowling.

In one-day cricket, he claimed 148 wickets in 110 appearances, with a standout 6 for 20 against a Combined Universities XI in 1991 - the third best return in Gloucestershire's 50-over history.

Meanwhile, England resumed play on Day 3 from their overnight score of 209/3.

(With IANS Inputs)