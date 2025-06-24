The Indian and England cricket teams observed silence and wore black armbands on Day 5 of the ongoing Test match at Headingley, paying tribute to former Indian cricketer Dilip Doshi, who died on Monday. The tribute took place before the start of play, with players from both sides lining up in silence for a minute to honour the memory of the left-arm spinner. In a post on X, BCCI said, "Both teams are wearing black armbands today in memory of former Indian cricketer Dilip Doshi, who passed away on Monday. The teams also observed a minute's silence before the start of Day 5."

Doshi passed away due to heart issues in London, where he had lived for several decades. With a classical left-armer's action, Doshi scalped 114 Test wickets in 33 appearances, including six five-wicket hauls.

Doshi left his mark in the ODIs and finished with 22 wickets in 15 ODIs while maintaining an economy of 3.96. Doshi represented Saurashtra, Bengal, Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire in first-class cricket and picked up 898 wickets in 238 appearances at 26.58.

Doshi followed in the footsteps of the famous spin quartet of the 1970s and made his debut at the age of 32.

At Nottinghamshire, the West Indies legend Garfield Sobers heavily influenced the left-arm spinner. He made a silent exit from international cricket in the 1980s and gave a compelling account of his cricketing days in his autobiography Spin Punch.

Among his accomplished feats, Doshi played an immaculate role with his five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Test of 1981, which helped India orchestrate a memorable victory.