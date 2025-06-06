India A vs England Lions LIVE Streaming, 2nd Unofficial Test: KL Rahul will be the star attraction as India A take on England Lions in the second unofficial Test. Rahul is all set to feature, having decided to join the A squad to get some practice in English conditions before the five-match Test tour of England. A barrage of runs were scored in the first unofficial Test, with Karun Nair making a serious impression by slamming a double century. Impressive batting performances were also there from the likes of Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan. India A will be hoping that their bowlers can come up with a better performance this time around.

India A vs England Lions LIVE Streaming, 2nd Unofficial Test LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch:

When will the India A vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test match take place?

The India A vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test match will take place from Friday, June 6 (IST).

Where will the India A vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test match be held?

The India A vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test match will be held at Northampton.

When will the India A vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test match start?

The India A vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test match will start at 3:30 PM IST (11 AM local time).

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India A vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test match?

The India A vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India A vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test match?

The India A vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test match will be live streamed on the ECB website, and the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)