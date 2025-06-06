Story ProgressBack to home
India A vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test LIVE Score: All Eyes On KL Rahul's Return To Red-Ball Cricket
India A vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test LIVE Updates: KL Rahul is set to make his return to red ball cricket for India A.
India A vs England Lions LIVE Updates, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A take on England Lions in their second and final unofficial Test from Friday, with KL Rahul being the big name returning to red-ball cricket. After a drawn match in the first unofficial Test, India A will now face off England Lions in Northampton. A number of players performed admirably in the first game, headlined by Karun Nair, who slammed a double hundred. Players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Abhimanyu Easwaran will also be under the scanner. India A will also aim to put up a better bowling performance, having conceded the first innings lead to England Lions in the first match. (Live Scorecard)
