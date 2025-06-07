Story ProgressBack to home
India A vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 2, Live Score Updates: 2 CSK Stars In Focus After KL Rahul Slams Ton
India A vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 2, Live Updates: India A will resume their proceedings from 319/7 on Day 2 of the ongoing second Unofficial Test against England Lions
India A vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 2, Live Updates: India A will resume their proceedings from 319/7 on Day 2 of the ongoing second Unofficial Test against England Lions in Northampton. Currently, Tanush Kotian (5*) and Anshul Kamboj (1*) are standing unbeaten at the crease. Earlier on Day 1, KL Rahul gained the requisite confidence and much-needed game time ahead with a classy hundred. Rahul's flawless 116 off 168 balls - his 19th first-class hundred - was complemented by Dhruv Jurel's 52 off 87 balls, his third successive half-century. (Live Scorecard)
2nd unofficial Test, India A in England, 2 Unofficial Test Series, 2025, Jun 06, 2025
Stumps
EN-A
IND-A
319/7 (83.0)
County Ground, Northampton
England Lions won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.84
Batsman
Tanush Kotian
5* (31)
Anshul Kamboj
1 (16)
Bowler
Farhan Ahmed
52/1 (14)
Tom Haines
19/1 (5)
