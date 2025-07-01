Legendary Australia cricketer Greg Chappell praised India spinner Kuldeep Yadav and called him 'the best wristspinner since Shane Warne'. Kuldeep was not included in the playing XI for India's first Test match against England with the team management opting for Ravindra Jadeja as the only spin option. However, following the loss, there has been a lot of chatter around Kuldeep and how he should be included in the side to boost the team's bowling attack. Chappell said that Kuldeep's inclusion will add a much-needed variety to the Indian bowling attack before comparing him to Warne.

"As disappointing as the fielding in Headingley was, it was not the main reason India lost the Test. Most of India's problems were self-inflicted. Perhaps the most expensive error was the no-ball that gave Harry Brook an early life in the second innings. More concerning to me, though, is the lack of variety in the bowling attack. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, India's seamers are too similar - all right-arm, medium-fast, operating at comparable angles."

There is a reason why wickets often fall after a change of bowling. It forces the batter to recalibrate. That variability isn't available to Shubman Gill with his current crop. Without Bumrah, I'd like to see left-armer Arshdeep Singh added to the mix and Kuldeep Yadav, possibly the best wristspinner since Shane Warne, included in the attack," wrote Chappell in a column for ESPNCricinfo.

"Even with Bumrah in the mix, the rest of the attack has to be more disciplined. I didn't see two consecutive balls land in a dangerous place. They were either too full, too short or too wide. Bowlers have to work in partnerships as much as batters. All England have to do at present is to see off Bumrah and they know the pressure will go with him," Chappell added.