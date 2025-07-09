Deepak Chahar was spotted training with the Indian cricket team ahead of the Test encounter against England at Lord's starting Thursday. With the series tied at 1-1 after two games, the third match at Lord's hold special importance when it comes to the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Ahead of the match, Chahar was spotted taking part in training with the team. However, he was not in training gear and the pacer is not part of the 18-member squad. While nothing was announced by the BCCI, it is likely that the fast bowler is helping his teammates prepare for the match. Earlier, Punjab Kings spinner Harpreet Brar also joined the side and he was seen bowling to the batters during net sessions.

According to NDTV Consulting Editor Boria Majumdar, Chahar did not join the team in any capacity and he was there for just a day.

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant on Wednesday slammed the quality of the Dukes ball being used in the ongoing Test series against England, saying he has never seen the red cherry go out of shape to this extent.

Players approaching umpires to change balls has been a regular feature in the series with Dukes losing shape.

The bowlers are not getting any help from the ball after it gets softer, confining the batter-bowler contest to the new ball.

Ahead of the Lord's Test, starting Thursday, Pant said the ball has become a big problem and it is not good for the game.

"The gauge (to measure the balls) should be the same (whether its Dukes or Kookaburra. But it would be better if it was smaller (laughs). The balls are giving so much trouble. Definitely, I feel it's a big problem. Because the ball is getting out of shape," said Pant.

"What I've seen, the ball is getting de shaped too much. That has never happened like this to me. It's definitely irritating for the players because every ball plays differently because when it becomes softer, sometimes it's not doing too much. But as soon as it changes the ball, it's starting to do enough.

"As a batsman, you've got a keep on adjusting to it. But at the same time, I feel it's not good for cricket anyway," said the explosive batter.

India opted for two spinners and three pacers for the Edgbaston Test which they won by 336 runs. The Lord's pitch is expected to pose a tougher challenge for the batters. Pant did not confirm whether India would stick to the two spinner formula.

"We will get to know by tomorrow whether it would be 3-1 or 3-2. When you see the wicket two days, sometimes it changes the colour, the moisture will become less also,” said the southpaw.

(With PTI inputs)