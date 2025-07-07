India pacer Akash Deep, who came into the team as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, turned into a match-winner with a 10-for for India in the second Test against England at Edgbaston. Akash looked unplayable at times as India secured a 336-run victory against the hosts. After the game, an announcement by Akash made fans emotional, as he dedicated the match-winning performance to his sister Jyoti, who is battling cancer. Jyoti, however, has urged her brother not to worry about her and to continue doing well for the Indian team.

"It is a matter of pride for India - he has taken 10 wickets. Before the England tour, we went to meet him at the airport. I told him, 'I'm absolutely fine, don't worry about me, just do well for the country.' I am in the third stage (of cancer), and the doctor has said the treatment will go on for six more months, after which we'll see," Akash Deep's sister told India Today.

"It makes me very happy when Akash takes wickets. Whenever he gets a wicket, all of us start clapping and cheering so loudly that the neighbours in the colony ask what has happened!" she laughed.

When asked about her reaction upon hearing what Akash said after the conclusion of the match in Birmingham, Jyoti said that she had no idea that her brother would say such a thing.

"I had no idea Akash would say something like that. Maybe we weren't ready to talk about it publicly, but the way he became emotional and said it for me- dedicating it to me - it's a big deal. It shows how much he loves our family and me. Given the situation at home, and still performing like that and taking wickets there, it's a huge thing. I'm the one he is closest to," she said.

Sharing details of her medical situation, Jyoti said that she was first admitted to the hospital when Akash was playing for the Lucknow franchise in the IPL.

"When the IPL was going on and he was playing for the Lucknow team, I was admitted to the hospital for cancer treatment. Even then, he would come meet me either before or after the matches," Akash Deep's sister said.

As Akash called Jyoti from Birmingham, she could no longer hold her tears.

"After the match ended, we spoke twice over video call, and again at 5 a.m. in the morning. Akash told me, 'Don't worry, the whole country is with us.' He said, 'I couldn't hold it in anymore. I had been trying to, but yesterday I just couldn't stop myself.'"

"Such a brother is rare. He helps us a lot and doesn't do anything without talking to us. He shares everything with the family. Since our father and eldest brother are no longer with us, he is the one now managing the whole household," she added.